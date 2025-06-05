The Sustainability Yearbook 2025 considered over 7,690 companies assessed in the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This page provides the ranking of the 780 companies selected for this year’s Yearbook based on their S&P Global CSA Scores. Learn more about the Yearbook Selection Process.



To allow users to quickly find results and industry information, all contents are now available directly on the Yearbook Rankings page. To narrow down the results, use the search tool to enter a company name, or use the different filter options. Each of the columns of the table can also be sorted alphabetically.



To access the ranking table and further statistics by industry, select the hyperlinked industry name from the Industry column within the table. You can easily share this information via email or social media using the sharing icon on the top right corner of the industry pop up window.