S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Meet this Year's top sustainability performers.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Co-President
Dave Ernsberger is co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights and a member of S&P Global’s Executive Leadership Team.
Most recently, Mr. Ernsberger was Head of Market Reporting and Trading Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights. In that role, he was responsible for managing Platts commodity price benchmarks worldwide, including market reporting, news coverage and exchange relationships, from well-established markets like oil and gas through to emerging market environments like new Energy Transition commodities and recycled materials.
Prior to that, Mr. Ernsberger served in a variety of roles at Platts, including Head of Oil Content; Editorial Director for Asia (based in Singapore), and Houston Bureau Chief. He joined Platts in 1996 as a metals reporter in London, and launched coverage of Europe’s then-deregulating gas and electricity markets in 1999.
A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Mr. Ernsberger holds a bachelor's degree in philosophy and politics from Warwick University, England, and a master's degree in international relations from Southampton University, England.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Co-President, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Mark Eramo is co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights and a member of S&P Global’s Executive Leadership Team.
Most recently, Mr. Eramo was Head of Fuels, Chemicals & Resource Solutions business line for S&P Global Commodity Insights. In that role, he had P&L responsibility and manages a global team of 450 research colleagues, located in all major regions delivering information, insights, and forecasts regarding crude oil, refined products, NGLs and chemical feedstocks, chemicals, agriculture commodities, and freight and commodity shipping analytics.
Prior to that, Mr. Eramo served in various roles over the past 20+ years overseeing downstream industry research and business development teams for IHS Markit and predecessor companies. Before entering the consulting and analysis business, he worked for more than twelve years in the chemicals production industry.
Mr. Eramo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University, where he also enjoyed playing American football for the Big Red. Mr. Eramo and his wife have been residents of Houston, Texas, since 1991, where they recently celebrated becoming grandparents.
Dear Stakeholder,
As we present the 2025 Sustainability Yearbook, we reflect on both the remarkable progress corporations around the world have made in navigating the evolving sustainability landscape and the significant challenges that lie ahead, particularly in the context of market volatility and the pressing need for a transition to a net-zero economy.
This year, we are bringing together S&P Global Sustainable1 with S&P Global Commodity Insights, enhancing our sustainability-focused offerings with expertise on energy transition, clean technology and carbon markets.
This integration also includes the annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which augments our analytical capabilities and further underpins our commitment to providing critical insights into the sustainability landscape.
The journey towards a net-zero future is filled with challenges. Climate change is an environmental issue and increasingly, an economic and social imperative. As we all strive towards this goal, we must recognize that the path is complex, multi-dimensional and requires collaboration among businesses, governments, and communities. The transition to a sustainable economy involves rethinking how we as a global community produce and consume, invest in innovative technologies, and foster resilient supply chains.
In the face of these challenges, we are inspired by the dedication and resilience of the companies that have embraced sustainability as a core principle of their current operations and forward-looking strategies. Your commitment to transparency, accountability, and innovation is vital in driving change and success.
We extend our gratitude to all the companies that participated in the CSA this year, as well as to the CSA team at S&P Global. Your hard work and dedication have made this yearbook possible and continue to pave the way for a more sustainable future.
Thank you for your ongoing commitment to sustainability and for being a part of this important journey.
Sincerely,
Dave Erbsberger & Mark Eramo
Co-Presidents, S&P Global Commodity Insights