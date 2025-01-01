S&P Global Commodity Insights

Co-President

Dave Ernsberger is co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights and a member of S&P Global’s Executive Leadership Team.

Most recently, Mr. Ernsberger was Head of Market Reporting and Trading Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights. In that role, he was responsible for managing Platts commodity price benchmarks worldwide, including market reporting, news coverage and exchange relationships, from well-established markets like oil and gas through to emerging market environments like new Energy Transition commodities and recycled materials.

Prior to that, Mr. Ernsberger served in a variety of roles at Platts, including Head of Oil Content; Editorial Director for Asia (based in Singapore), and Houston Bureau Chief. He joined Platts in 1996 as a metals reporter in London, and launched coverage of Europe’s then-deregulating gas and electricity markets in 1999.

A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Mr. Ernsberger holds a bachelor's degree in philosophy and politics from Warwick University, England, and a master's degree in international relations from Southampton University, England.