ON THIS PAGE

View China Yearbook: 年鉴（中国版）概况
View China Yearbook: 年鉴（中国版）概况
Dave Ernsberger

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Dave Ernsberger

Co-President

View Profile
Mark Eramo

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Mark Eramo

Co-President, S&P Global Commodity Insights

View Profile

A Message from Dave & Mark

Dear Stakeholder,

As we present the 2025 Sustainability Yearbook, we reflect on both the remarkable progress corporations around the world have made in navigating the evolving sustainability landscape and the significant challenges that lie ahead, particularly in the context of market volatility and the pressing need for a transition to a net-zero economy. 

This year, we are bringing together S&P Global Sustainable1 with S&P Global Commodity Insights, enhancing our sustainability-focused offerings with expertise on energy transition, clean technology and carbon markets.

This integration also includes the annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which augments our analytical capabilities and further underpins our commitment to providing critical insights into the sustainability landscape. 

The journey towards a net-zero future is filled with challenges. Climate change is an environmental issue and increasingly, an economic and social imperative. As we all strive towards this goal, we must recognize that the path is complex, multi-dimensional and requires collaboration among businesses, governments, and communities. The transition to a sustainable economy involves rethinking how we as a global community produce and consume, invest in innovative technologies, and foster resilient supply chains.  

In the face of these challenges, we are inspired by the dedication and resilience of the companies that have embraced sustainability as a core principle of their current operations and forward-looking strategies. Your commitment to transparency, accountability, and innovation is vital in driving change and success.

We extend our gratitude to all the companies that participated in the CSA this year, as well as to the CSA team at S&P Global. Your hard work and dedication have made this yearbook possible and continue to pave the way for a more sustainable future.

Thank you for your ongoing commitment to sustainability and for being a part of this important journey.

Sincerely,

Dave Erbsberger & Mark Eramo

Co-Presidents, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Related Insights