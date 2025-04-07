Sign up now

The Ratings360® platform is available to rated issuers. Get in touch with us to request access.

Request Account

Overview

Ratings360® provides rated issuers with a holistic picture of their organization’s credit story – ratings, risk research and critical insights on one personalized dashboard.

Features

Manage. Compare. Report. All In One Dashboard.

Essential Benchmark Ratings

View and benchmark ratings data for your organization against peers, suppliers and counterparties.

Wealth of Research Insights

Stay ahead of the factors moving your industry.

Relevant Data

Tailor the data in a way that is meaningful for you.

Data & Insights At Your Fingertips

Sustainability Preparedness

Differentiate yourself by having our analytical approach, research and all public evaluations on sustainability on hand.

Market Sentiment

Propose funding options with confidence when you have access to aggregated investor sentiment across different sectors.

Intelligence You Can Act On

Contact us now: ratings360@spglobal.com

Ratings Data

Access ratings, rating history and rating articles of your organization, your peers, suppliers and counterparties.

Financials Comparisons

Compare rating scores, adjusted and pre-adjusted financials and ratios between your organization, peers, suppliers and counterparties.

Credit Scenario Builders

Create hypothetical ‘what if’ scenarios based on your inputs and our criteria, and gain a better understanding of our rating methodology.

View How

Sector Research

Our latest global economic and sector research, videos and podcasts to help you stay in touch with the risk and economic conditions affecting your sector.

Ratings Distribution

See the ratings distribution across geographies, sectors and grades covered by S&P Global Ratings.

Investor Sentiment

Stay on the pulse of investor sentiment with insights from our Analytical and Market Outreach teams’ interactions with your sector’s global investors.

Sustainability Intelligence

Differentiate yourself by having our analytical approach, research and all public evaluations on sustainability on hand.