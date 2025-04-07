S&P Global Offerings
The Ratings360® platform is available to rated issuers. Get in touch with us to request access.
Ratings360® provides rated issuers with a holistic picture of their organization’s credit story – ratings, risk research and critical insights on one personalized dashboard.
View and benchmark ratings data for your organization against peers, suppliers and counterparties.
Stay ahead of the factors moving your industry.
Tailor the data in a way that is meaningful for you.
Differentiate yourself by having our analytical approach, research and all public evaluations on sustainability on hand.
Propose funding options with confidence when you have access to aggregated investor sentiment across different sectors.
Access ratings, rating history and rating articles of your organization, your peers, suppliers and counterparties.
Compare rating scores, adjusted and pre-adjusted financials and ratios between your organization, peers, suppliers and counterparties.
Create hypothetical ‘what if’ scenarios based on your inputs and our criteria, and gain a better understanding of our rating methodology.
View How
Our latest global economic and sector research, videos and podcasts to help you stay in touch with the risk and economic conditions affecting your sector.
See the ratings distribution across geographies, sectors and grades covered by S&P Global Ratings.
Stay on the pulse of investor sentiment with insights from our Analytical and Market Outreach teams’ interactions with your sector’s global investors.
