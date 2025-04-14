S&P Global Offerings
Monetary policy, tech disruption and evolving regulations are forcing financial institutions to take a hard look at their business models. You will find here some insights into how these trends are affecting the credit profile of our broad coverage of banks, asset managers, clearing houses and other non-bank financial institutions.
Our outlook for global banks remains steady with broad ratings stability anticipated in 2026. As of Oct. 31, 2025, 85% of our outlooks on bank ratings were stable. While we expect the banking sector to adjust well to any second-order impacts from higher global trade tariffs and regional conflicts, the risks to our baseline remain on the downside.
The conclusion of the ECB's quantitative tightening programs signals a shift in how banks will manage their future liquidity needs. Therefore, we see an urgent need for greater clarity regarding the tools that the ECB will use to provide liquidity to banks in future. Markets are particularly keen to hear more about two measures under consideration: new structural LTROs and a structural bond portfolio.
Check out our newest podcast series featuring financial institutions expert Osman Sattar, who explores the sector alongside specialists from across the industry.
