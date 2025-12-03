We still expect central banks in the largest emerging markets (EM) to keep easing in the coming months, though many of them—especially in Asia—are nearing the end of their cycles. However, a more cautious Federal Reserve could constrain EMs' easing further, as reflected in markets' recent repricing.

The dollar's descent has lost steam recently. A weaker dollar has benefitted issuers in EMs in 2025, especially those with a large share of unhedged debt denominated in U.S dollar. That said, higher tariff-related inflation in the U.S. could reverse the Fed's monetary easing cycle and weaken financing conditions for EMs.

The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will start imposing carbon pricing from 2026 on about $120 billion worth of goods, including aluminum, cement, steel and fertilizers. Higher-emission producers in EMs could lose competitiveness, while lower-emission exporters such as Mozambique, Ukraine, Morocco, China, and Brazil may gain market share.

EM benchmark yields continued their descent in October, especially in Nigeria and Egypt. Corporate spreads followed a bumpy pattern, widening on U.S. policy uncertainty and U.S. regional bank sell-off through the first half of the month, particularly among speculative-grade issuers, and then compressing again. Market activity slowed across regions, with financial issuance taking a breather.