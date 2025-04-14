S&P Global Offerings
The latest global Insurance finance research, including industry news, and in-depth commentaries from the S&P Global Ratings insurance finance team.
The landscape of North American insurance company portfolios has been evolving in recent years, with private credit emerging as a growing component. This reflects a broader trend within the financial services sector as many fixed-income investors, including insurers, have increasingly turned to private credit to reap the benefits of added diversity in their investment strategies and enhanced yield potential.
Global insured losses from natural catastrophes totaled $137 billion in 2024, according to the Swiss Re Institute. Although this exceeded the insurance industry's long-term average, high attachment points--combined with frequent but moderate-loss events in 2024--resulted in primary insurers absorbing a large portion of the losses.
