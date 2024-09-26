Global Credit Outlook 2026 (AMER/EMEA Session)

After a tumultuous spring, policy uncertainties have subsided in the latter half of 2025 as growth continues to prove resilient. However, the global trade landscape is far from settled, and new uncertainties are rising.

S&P Global Ratings’ Global Credit Outlook 2026 will present our macroeconomic and credit outlooks for the year ahead, including our base-case forecasts and key risks in an increasingly fluid and fast-changing world.

Join our leading researchers, analysts, and economists on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, to explore our perspective on the year ahead at our upcoming webinars:

Americas/EMEA Session:

Alex Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insights; Global Credit Conditions Co-Chair

Gregg Lemos-Stein, Chief Analytical Officer, Corporate Ratings; Global Credit Conditions Co-Chair

Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist

Nick Kraemer, Head of Ratings Performance Analytics

David Tesher, Head of Credit Research, North America

Paul Watters, Head of Credit Research, Europe

Zahabia Gupta, Head of Credit Research, Emerging Markets

Eunice Tan, Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific

