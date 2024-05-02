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About S&P Global
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About S&P Global
Our resilient and intelligent supply chain solutions provide powerful data, technology, and expertise for every stage of your global supply chain management process.
In today’s dynamic landscape, supply chain professionals face unprecedented demands to diversify sourcing, optimize operations, uphold compliance, and illustrate resiliency. These challenges encompass continual cost management, proactive risk awareness, and third-party oversight. Moreover, there’s a growing necessity to establish and adhere to supply chain strategies aligned with environmental, social and corporate governance standards.
Harness our deep knowledge and holistic approach to achieve your financial, risk, and operational objectives. Our solutions offer support across all key functional areas, from strategic to operational to tactical.
A comprehensive view of the world's supply chain at your fingertips. Whether you’re focused on planning and analysis, sustainability, or supplier and contract management, our supply chain solutions can equip you with the insights you need to mitigate risk and seize new opportunities.
Shipment Records: Covering more than 9 million company profiles
Countries: Macro trade statistics, forecasts, and risk scores
Forecasts: Price and labor rates and 500+ cost models
Commodity Prices: Including historical records
Explore how our clients are successfully navigating supply chain challenges and finding new opportunities with S&P Global’s supply chain management solutions.
SPECIAL REPORT
SUPPLY CHAIN CONSOLE
The Supply Chain Console offers businesses a distinctive solution, providing a comprehensive market overview. Through interlinked proprietary data and forecasts covering trade, pricing, country/ territory risk, and economics, our user-friendly interface highlights key market drivers. This approach streamlines your focus on crucial elements, ultimately saving time in the pursuit of establishing a resilient supply chain.
NEWSLETTER
Analyze your spend against historical and forecasted spend for benchmarking and opportunity identification.
Utilize an integrated suite of ESG solutions and strategy to support your unique requirements.
Develop category management plans for when, where and how to buy with our supply chain solution.
Manage the entire supplier contract life cycle process from initiation, negotiation to contract renewal.
Enhance end-to-end coverage of political, violent, sovereign, banking and investment risk management worldwide to ensure supply chain security.
Manage the entire contract life cycle process from initiation, negotiation to contract renewal.
Stay up to date with information, expertise and data analytics on the world's commodity markets and the key factors that drive them.
Track supplier performance against contract.
S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index™ is an essential tool for benchmarking and forecasting sales, inventory and price trends, monitoring supply and demand, and tracking supplier performance.
Over 5,000 commodity prices, labor rates, and forecasts for over 55 countries/territories, plus an unparalleled historic pricing service. Input cost breakdowns for more than 500 material and equipment categories to help you assess your buying performance, favorably negotiate purchase contracts, and plan for future investments in your supply chain.
Detailed risk scores to evaluate the operating environment in over 200 countries and territories. Identify which markets are the best fit and have the most attractive sourcing environment with 12-month, forward-looking data.
Vehicle Production Forecasts from S&P Global Mobility are the industry standard for strategic planning and business management. This intelligence is essential for suppliers that provide the raw materials and the individual components that become part of the finished car or truck.
Wondering which technologies offer the best value? What your competitors’ component strategies are? This dedicated portal provides automotive suppliers and OEMs with timely, reliable, and comprehensive component market data and forecasts with optional customized analysis. Forecasts for 150+ components are updated monthly.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Supply Chain Research
Chris Rogers is Head of Supply Chain Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He has over 25 years of research experience, including more than a decade covering global supply chains. He has worked at firms including Panjiva (acquired by S&P Global in 2018), Bloomberg, JP Morgan, and most recently freight forwarder Flexport. His coverage includes corporate decision-making, international trade policy, and logistics network operations.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Vice President, Maritime & Trade
Peter Tirschwell is Vice President for Maritime & Trade at S&P Global Market Intelligence, a leading global provider of maritime data, analysis, consulting and media.
Peter is responsible for all content appearing on JOC.com, The Journal of Commerce magazine and JOC Events, as well as Safety at Sea and Ports & Harbors magazines. Previously, he was executive vice president and chief content officer at JOC Group, as well as a reporter, West Coast Bureau chief, editor in chief and publisher of The Journal of Commerce. Peter is the founder and chairman of the annual TPM conference in Long Beach, California, one of the world's largest shipping events, and led the development of the JOC Port Productivity data, the first global database of container port and marine terminal performance. He is a columnist for The Journal of Commerce and JOC.com covering a range of international logistics topics. He is a sought after speaker for industry events and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The New York Times.
Peter received a Master of Business Administration from Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business in New York and a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maine, US.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Managing Director, Global Head of Third Party Risk Solutions
Peter Pernebo is the Global Head of Third Party Risk Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he is leading the commercial, strategy and client delivery of supplier due diligence solutions. Our solutions are developed in close cooperation with large industry leading organizations to provide efficiencies and standardization to the supplier due diligence process.
At S&P Global, Peter most recently was the Global lead of KY3P (Know Your Third Party) solutions with responsibilities of developing, implement and deliver advanced third-party risk management solutions for leading client organizations. Peter is also a frequent speaker and panelist on various conferences and seminars.
Before joining IHS Markit, he spent eight years leading various engagements within Goldman Sachs third party risk management office, establishing vendor management policies, procedures and infrastructure to support the firm’s program.
Prior, he was recruited to lead the northeast region for Totality, a Silicon Valley technology upstart providing operational support for major ecommerce clients. His responsibilities included sales, client service delivery and consulting. As part of the executive leadership team, Peter was responsible for product and growth strategies. Totality was acquired by Verizon Business where he led the integration of Totality services.
Before joining Totality, he was a Senior Director at Accenture, leading global supply chain projects for clients in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Sweden and many other locations.
He holds a BSc in Business Strategy from Lund University as well as minors in History and Sociology. Mr. Pernebo is ITIL certified.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, Pricing and Purchasing
John Anton is the lead steel expert, as a director in the Pricing and Purchasing Service at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
John has expertise in the ferrous metals industry, he is responsible for evaluating the outlook for steel. He also specializes in forecasting commodities and works closely with the Automotive, Construction, Energy and Economics teams at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Steel demand is linked to outlooks from these key sectors. In turn, the profitability of these sectors can rise or fall depending on the price and availability of steel.
Prior to joining S&P Global (now part of S&P Global) in 1995, he was in the private practice of law as well as an economist and statistician for the United States Department of Labor in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
John received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Florida State University, US, and a Juris Doctor from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary, US.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, Global Intelligence & Analytics
James Hu is a director for Trade and Supply Chain at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
James is a director for Global Intelligence & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, and responsible for the promotion of S&P global trade and supply chain solutions in China. Prior to joining S&P Global/IHS Markit in 2019, James worked at The Economist Intelligence Unit, Wolters Kluwer and a few other MNCs in China.
James holds a bachelor's degree of International Trade and have over 10 years working experiences in the fields of global economy, geopolitics and trades.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Subject Matter Expert, Maritime, Trade & Supply Chain
David Lee is a subject matter expert within the Maritime, Trade & Supply Chain industry solutions team at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
David is a subject matter expert within the Maritime, Trade & Supply Chain industry solutions team, specializing in matching product solutions and workflows to specific industry needs to enhance intelligence, compliance and operational efficiency. David has seven years of experience in various sales organizations including a trading company and manufacturer and three years of experience in risk solutions supporting clients with mitigating compliance risk across the functions in financial institute clients, including Mega banks and Securities firms. He is based in Tokyo, Japan.
COMPRENSHIVE SUPPLY CHAIN FROM START TO FINISH