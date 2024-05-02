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Deepen your insight into global supply chain dynamics

In today’s dynamic landscape, supply chain professionals face unprecedented demands to diversify sourcing, optimize operations, uphold compliance, and illustrate resiliency. These challenges encompass continual cost management, proactive risk awareness, and third-party oversight. Moreover, there’s a growing necessity to establish and adhere to supply chain strategies aligned with environmental, social and corporate governance standards.  

Harness our deep knowledge and holistic approach to achieve your financial, risk, and operational objectives. Our solutions offer support across all key functional areas, from strategic to operational to tactical.

Unlock measurable cost efficiency and elevate procurement performance

A comprehensive view of the world's supply chain at your fingertips. Whether you’re focused on planning and analysis, sustainability, or supplier and contract management, our supply chain solutions can equip you with the insights you need to mitigate risk and seize new opportunities.

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Relational chart showing the flow of upstream and downstream suppliers

Unmatched Global Supply Chain Coverage

Shipment Records: Covering more than 9 million company profiles

Countries: Macro trade statistics, forecasts, and risk scores

Forecasts: Price and labor rates and 500+ cost models

Commodity Prices: Including historical records

Supply Chain Management Case Studies

Explore how our clients are successfully navigating supply chain challenges and finding new opportunities with S&P Global’s supply chain management solutions.

The Big Picture: 2024 Supply Chain Outlook

SPECIAL REPORT

The Big Picture: 2024 Supply Chain Outlook

A look ahead to the key strategic trends and opportunities expected to drive the supply chain narrative through 2024 and beyond.
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SUPPLY CHAIN CONSOLE

Data and forecasts covering 98% of global trade

The Supply Chain Console offers businesses a distinctive solution, providing a comprehensive market overview. Through interlinked proprietary data and forecasts covering trade, pricing, country/ territory risk, and economics, our user-friendly interface highlights key market drivers. This approach streamlines your focus on crucial elements, ultimately saving time in the pursuit of establishing a resilient supply chain.

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Supply Chain Essentials Newsletter

NEWSLETTER

Supply Chain Essentials Newsletter

Stay informed. Stay ahead. Exclusive Insights, trends and strategies that are at the forefront of the industry.
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Optimize your supply chain with our comprehensive solutions

Spend Analytics

Spend Analytics

Analyze your spend against historical and forecasted spend for benchmarking and opportunity identification.

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Environmental, Social & Governance

Environmental, Social & Governance

Utilize an integrated suite of ESG solutions and strategy to support your unique requirements.

Learn more about ESG in supply chains
Category Management

Category Management

Develop category management plans for when, where and how to buy with our supply chain solution.

Learn more about category management solutions
Supplier Contract Management

Supplier Contract Management

Manage the entire supplier contract life cycle process from initiation, negotiation to contract renewal.

Learn more about sourcing management solutions
Supply Risk Management

Supply Risk Management

Enhance end-to-end coverage of political, violent, sovereign, banking and investment risk management worldwide to ensure supply chain security.

Learn more about supply risk management
Contract Management

Contract Management

Manage the entire contract life cycle process from initiation, negotiation to contract renewal.

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Commodity Pricing

Commodity Pricing

Stay up to date with information, expertise and data analytics on the world's commodity markets and the key factors that drive them.

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Supplier Performance Management

Supplier Performance Management

Track supplier performance against contract.

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S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index
ECONOMIC DATA

S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index

S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index is an essential tool for benchmarking and forecasting sales, inventory and price trends, monitoring supply and demand, and tracking supplier performance.

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Assess trends in commodity prices and trade patterns, and identify disruption to supply or demand
COMMODITY PRICING

Assess trends in commodity prices and trade patterns, and identify disruption to supply or demand

Over 5,000 commodity prices, labor rates, and forecasts for over 55 countries/territories, plus an unparalleled historic pricing service. Input cost breakdowns for more than 500 material and equipment categories to help you assess your buying performance, favorably negotiate purchase contracts, and plan for future investments in your supply chain.

Learn more about commodity pricing trends
Evaluate country and territory risks
STRATEGIC SOURCING

Evaluate country and territory risks

Detailed risk scores to evaluate the operating environment in over 200 countries and territories. Identify which markets are the best fit and have the most attractive sourcing environment with 12-month, forward-looking data.

Learn more about country risks
Vehicle Production Forecasts
MOBILITY

Vehicle Production Forecasts

Vehicle Production Forecasts from S&P Global Mobility are the industry standard for strategic planning and business management. This intelligence is essential for suppliers that provide the raw materials and the individual components that become part of the finished car or truck.

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Vehicle Component Forecasts
MOBILITY

Vehicle Component Forecasts

Wondering which technologies offer the best value? What your competitors’ component strategies are? This dedicated portal provides automotive suppliers and OEMs with timely, reliable, and comprehensive component market data and forecasts with optional customized analysis. Forecasts for 150+ components are updated monthly.

Learn more about vehicle component forecasts

Visionaries Shaping Supply Chain Insights

Supply Chain Management Insights

Supply Chain Management Events and Webinars

COMPRENSHIVE SUPPLY CHAIN FROM START TO FINISH

Not sure what is right for you? Contact our team and we’ll find what works for you.

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