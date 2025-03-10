Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer
Our Commitment

People forward.
Progress follows.

Opportunity

Creative Leader? Tech Guru?
Customer Whisperer? Number Cruncher?

 

Our people make us who we are

There’s a reason more than 35,000 people from all walks of life come to work
at S&P Global every day: we make our people our top priority.

Everyone has the opportunity to be their best at S&P Global

Your biggest wins are our proudest moments

When our people thrive, our business thrives. We’re committed to helping you make the most of your career at S&P Global by equipping you with new skills and building your personal and professional competencies.

Continuous Learning

Never stop improving. We offer access to education and training to help you advance your career and learn valuable new technical skills for a changing world.

People Resource Groups

People Resource Groups (PRGs) are at the heart of our culture and global engagement at S&P Global. Their voluntary efforts support awareness, engagement and connectedness across the organization, and within our global communities.

Career Coaching

Find the right place within S&P Global to put your skills and passions to work with individualized career coaching

You'll always be part of the S&P Global community

Our alumni network helps current, retired and former S&P Global employees stay connected. Register here for updates on employment opportunities, events and news from members around the globe

Join Our Alumni Network
Join Our Team.

Apply Now