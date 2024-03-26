S&P Global Offerings
Technology disruption serves as a catalyst reshaping businesses and markets. We partner with customers to deliver innovative data and analytics platforms, software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to support their data and technology.
From developing enterprise technology solutions to deploying generative AI, S&P Global leverages its rich legacy of innovation and discovery. We provide insights and research on AI’s growing impact on economic development as well as solutions that address the fundamentals, applications, and governance and regulation.
Ensure optimal results by leveraging S&P Global's proprietary and differentiated data for use in customer or third-party AI models or applications.
Spend less time managing data and more time delivering critical insights to accelerate decision-making across your organization.
Build a focused approach to data creation and management with generative AI that is unique to your specific domain to address challenges across regulations, credit & risk, ESG, climate risk, private markets and supply chains.
Utilize S&P Global’s proven software, platforms, and managed technology services to enhance workflows, increase efficiency and streamline your organizations most complicated processes.
We’ll partner with you to overcome your data and technology challenges, such as:
Whether you’re looking to use Kensho’s solutions on your own data or to leverage the unparalleled breadth, depth and accuracy of S&P Global’s sources, Kensho unlocks insights in hard-to-get-to data, making it accessible, insightful, relevant and ultimately, transformative.
Technology underpins everything we do at S&P Global and is essential to our ability to deliver the data, analysis and insights our clients rely on. Through a combination of leading-edge innovation and a keen eye on changing markets, we help you apply the power of technology to financial and business decision-making with our enterprise technology services.
Emerging technologies and analytics techniques keep changing. By embracing new innovative tools and analytical approaches from S&P Global Commodity Insights, you can be at the forefront of trend analysis, enabling you to develop fresh insights and a more comprehensive view of the commodity markets.
Platts Connect delivers S&P Global Commodity Insights independent price benchmarks, insights and analysis, news, fundamentals data, forecasts, and supply chain dynamics in real-time, anywhere you are via one connected platform.
Platts cFlow helps you join up your trading ideas with current, granular vessel location and cargo information to monitor global volumetric trade flow activity to yield actionable, real-time trading and operational intelligence.
Enerdeq provides online access to your proprietary and subscription-based North American Well, Production, Activity, and Rig Activity and Permits data, including more than 5 million well completions and more than 2.5 million production entities.
Vantage provides detailed valuation analysis for upstream oil and gas assets in a powerful online platform.
