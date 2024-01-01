Sudeep Kesh is the Chief Innovation Officer for S&P Global Ratings. His team is responsible for research, development, and training programs in the realm of Emerging Risk, primarily focused on digital risks like Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology Disruption, the interplay between these and financial markets, and implications to the evolving risk landscape more broadly. Additionally, Sudeep leads the Technology Disruption Research Lab across S&P Global where he leads analysts in research and thought leadership across the enterprise. Sudeep has also led award-winning training programs to help galvanize analysts’ thinking across the globe in these matters. In prior roles, Sudeep has led a global team of credit research and economics professionals to author well-regarded, award-winning research on various credit research topics. Sudeep holds a BSc in Management Science from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA from Binghamton University.

