S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Open to all our employees, PRGs are colleague-led networks that provide a sense of community and connectivity across many geographic, business, and cultural backgrounds.
S&P Global proudly supports 9 PRGs with 800+ colleagues serving as global and regional board leaders across 90+ chapters in 30+ countries, with 27% of our people being part of at least one People Resource Group.