Culture & Engagement

What is a People Resource Group?

Open to all our employees, PRGs are colleague-led networks that provide a sense of community and connectivity across many geographic, business, and cultural backgrounds. 

S&P Global proudly supports 9 PRGs with 800+ colleagues serving as global and regional board leaders across 90+ chapters in 30+ countries, with 27% of our people being part of at least one People Resource Group.

Our People Resource Groups

Honoring Hispanic and Latine Communities
Asian Professionals for Excellence
Black Organizations for Leadership and Development
Advancing Multicultural Diversity
Advocating for Working Parents and Caregivers
Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities
Championing People with Disabilities
Veterans and Allies Leading for Organization Results
Women's Initiative for Networking and Success

