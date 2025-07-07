S&P Global Commodity Insights is now

S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy we deliver a comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets that enables you to make superior decisions and create long-term sustainable value for your business.

Our four core capabilities bring clarity to the kinetic: S&P Global Energy Platts delivers pricing and news; S&P Global Energy CERA delivers research and advisory; S&P Global Energy Horizons delivers energy expansion and sustainability solutions; S&P Global Energy Events deliver unparalleled thought leadership and industry collaboration. Together, these resources empower those who power the world.