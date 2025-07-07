S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
At S&P Global Energy we deliver a comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets that enables you to make superior decisions and create long-term sustainable value for your business.
Our four core capabilities bring clarity to the kinetic: S&P Global Energy Platts delivers pricing and news; S&P Global Energy CERA delivers research and advisory; S&P Global Energy Horizons delivers energy expansion and sustainability solutions; S&P Global Energy Events deliver unparalleled thought leadership and industry collaboration. Together, these resources empower those who power the world.
S&P Global Energy Platts delivers market-reflective price assessments and comprehensive news coverage.
S&P Global Energy CERA offers critical data, insights, and expert advisory solutions.
S&P Global Energy Horizons provides comprehensive energy expansion and sustainability intelligence, from big picture trends to asset level insights.
S&P Global Energy delivers unmatched content and thought-leadership to the markets through best-in-class engagements tailored to you.