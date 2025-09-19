Plan to attend

S&P Global Offerings
S&P GLOBAL ENERGY EVENTS
S&P Global Energy Conferences and Events
Interested to hear more? Connect with our team for more information on our events and conferences.
To stay informed, stay connected. S&P Global Energy conferences and events bring ideas, insights, and the people behind them together to discuss and explore the most meaningful topics concerning the commodity and energy markets. The breadth and depth of coverage across sectors, subject matter and geographies is unrivalled. Gain an unobstructed view of the present and an incisive understanding of what lies ahead.
Join us in Barcelona from December 1-3 for the Global Carbon Markets Conference, offering insights into the evolving policy landscape and investment strategies in carbon credit markets. Whether in compliance, voluntary, or hybrid markets, this is the definitive platform for fostering confidence, scaling ambition, and driving meaningful climate impact.