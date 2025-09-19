S&P Global Offerings
PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS
Accelerating the future of energy with world-class data, insights, and software.
Not sure what plan is right for you? Contact our team and we’ll find the subscription that works for you.
Upstream Solutions from S&P Global Energy offers trusted data, software, and insights for energy companies, governments, oilfield services, and financial institutions. Our solutions integrate advanced performance analytics and AI, providing a comprehensive view of the upstream lifecycle—from exploration to decommissioning.
By enhancing decision-making and streamlining workflows, we help teams assess above and below-ground risks, navigate market trends, refine carbon abatement, and optimize investments, enabling them to identify opportunities while adapting to an ever-changing energy landscape.
Analyze E&P lifecycle scenarios, optimize asset strategies, and drive data-informed decisions across acquisition, M&A, drilling, and portfolio management to improve operational efficiency.
Capitalize on near-field and bypassed opportunities, leverage cost insights and technology advancements for Brownfield optimization, and achieve success in bid rounds.
Analyze regional market activity to identify potential opportunities, service needs, trends, and key stakeholders for future business growth.
Assess market, portfolio, and asset risks, identify trends in IOC behavior, M&A opportunities, costs, and technology, and evaluate production and economics across asset, portfolio, and country levels.
Gain access to data, software, and insights that guide your investments across the global oil and gas value chain, ensuring an optimal energy portfolio.