Let's Talk

Not sure what plan is right for you? Contact our team and we’ll find the subscription that works for you.

Contact Sales Call Us ( 08007528878 )

ON THIS PAGE

Crop Science Solutions

S&P Global Energy Crop Science solutions provide comprehensive and reliable information on the global crop science industry. Our team of expert analysts deliver market trends, news, and in-depth analyses to help you navigate the complexities of this dynamic sector. With our extensive coverage of key areas such as crop protection, digital agriculture, seeds, biotechnology, and sustainability, we offer insights into technological advancements, regulatory developments, and market opportunities.

Whether you are a researcher, manufacturer, or investor, our coverage equips you with the knowledge to make informed decisions and optimize your strategies. Stay ahead of the curve and maximize your success in the crop science industry with S&P Global Energy market-leading coverage.

Crop Science

Ideal For

Market Intelligence

  • Increase the accuracy of internal forecasting and inform market strategy with insightful news coverage, multiple trackers, and detailed competitor performance intelligence.
  • Create robust strategic plans and increase the accuracy of in-house market sizing and forecast modelling.
  • Keep track of a burgeoning start-up and R&D sector in terms of investments, emerging  technologies, and consolidation.
  • Leverage industry-leading datasets to stay informed about agenda-defining inner workings of the industry.

Product Research & Development

  • Understand the product and innovation landscape, identify potential uses for new products, evaluate current market performance and identify new product opportunities.
  • Anticipate and evaluate risk to business from products in competitors’ pipelines, and under regulatory scrutiny, reducing the chance of misguided investment decisions.
  • Determine which crops, geographies, and product sectors are driving demand and align product pipeline accordingly.

Sales & Marketing

  • Identify growth markets for strategic focus by analyzing historical market trends, innovation news, and commercial activity.

Regulatory Departments

  • Stay on top of regulatory developments affecting key products or major markets.
  • Understand the impact of key regulations on market trends.
  • Stay ahead of challenges and opportunities from regulatory changes and policy developments.
  • Stay updated on regulatory approaches shaping the agendas on biotechnology, crop protection, and sustainability.

Coverage Areas

Our Crop Science solutions offer comprehensive global coverage in the agrochemical, biological, and seed markets, including genetically modified, conventional, and gene-edited products. These services are accessible through our Crop Science Market Insights package.

Reporting

What is happening in the agrochemical, biological, seed, and digital agriculture markets?

  • News reporting service tracking all notable events from collaborations, M&A, product launches/bans, company financial results, and policy updates
  • Detailed interviews with senior stakeholders across respective industries
  • Data tools tracking M&A, product approvals and bans

Data

How are the markets structured?

  • Agrochemical and Seed Market Data built from market research giving details into leading products and companies used in key country/crop markets
  • Biological Market Data tracks all notable products (brands and active ingredients), and companies involved in biopesticide, biostimulant and biofertilizer sectors; includes datafiles tracking relevant R&D projects, company and industry events
  • Seed Innovation tracks GMO and NBT (new breeding techniques) or gene-edited products and technology, from R&D product development stages to market status

Analysis

Why is the market increasing/decreasing?

  • Executive summaries of agrochemical, biological and seed markets
  • Profiles of leading company performance
  • Profiles of the leading country/crop/product sector performance including tracking research and development pipelines
  • Historic data and market forecasts

Capabilities

Industry Overview and Outlooks

Coverage of agrochemical markets, biological markets, and commercial seed markets. Our offering includes historical context and forecasting.