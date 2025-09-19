S&P Global Offerings
Confidently navigate today’s complex, competitive, and fast-moving crop science markets with a detailed view of sectoral developments, analyses, data, and more. Our comprehensive coverage encompasses agrochemicals – conventional and biologicals – as well as biotechnology, digital agriculture, genetically modified, conventional, and gene-edited seeds and sustainability.
Not sure what plan is right for you? Contact our team and we’ll find the subscription that works for you.
S&P Global Energy Crop Science solutions provide comprehensive and reliable information on the global crop science industry. Our team of expert analysts deliver market trends, news, and in-depth analyses to help you navigate the complexities of this dynamic sector. With our extensive coverage of key areas such as crop protection, digital agriculture, seeds, biotechnology, and sustainability, we offer insights into technological advancements, regulatory developments, and market opportunities.
Whether you are a researcher, manufacturer, or investor, our coverage equips you with the knowledge to make informed decisions and optimize your strategies. Stay ahead of the curve and maximize your success in the crop science industry with S&P Global Energy market-leading coverage.
Our Crop Science solutions offer comprehensive global coverage in the agrochemical, biological, and seed markets, including genetically modified, conventional, and gene-edited products. These services are accessible through our Crop Science Market Insights package.
Reporting
Data
Analysis
Coverage of agrochemical markets, biological markets, and commercial seed markets. Our offering includes historical context and forecasting.