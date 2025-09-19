As governments monitor inflation, it’s food prices that worry them the most. In India, everyone is a rice trader in a sense, stocking up when they anticipate that a late start to the monsoon season will reduce yields.

Rice is one of the new sections for this second edition of the Atlas of Food, where we have also updated the price history for wheat, corn, soybeans, chicken, beef and pork.

This edition has a new section on the largest category of animal protein seafood. Aquaculture has massively expanded the supply of species such as shrimp, which Platts assesses.

Fertilizer is usually farmers’ largest input cost. A third new section shows its main forms and price drivers.