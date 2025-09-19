S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Energy Special Reports address a range of topics affecting energy and commodity markets, from oil, fuels and shipping to energy transition, agriculture and chemicals.
The 30th UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil, will serve as a critical test of global climate momentum, with geopolitical and trade tensions dominating headlines in 2025. Looking ahead to COP30 in Belém, the focus will shift from setting new targets to evaluating whether current commitments are ambitious enough and can actually be implemented.
As governments monitor inflation, it’s food prices that worry them the most. In India, everyone is a rice trader in a sense, stocking up when they anticipate that a late start to the monsoon season will reduce yields.
Rice is one of the new sections for this second edition of the Atlas of Food, where we have also updated the price history for wheat, corn, soybeans, chicken, beef and pork.
This edition has a new section on the largest category of animal protein seafood. Aquaculture has massively expanded the supply of species such as shrimp, which Platts assesses.
Fertilizer is usually farmers’ largest input cost. A third new section shows its main forms and price drivers.
China has established itself as a dominant force in Africa's mining sector, with a strategic focus on securing essential resources for its manufacturing and energy transition goals. As global demand for critical minerals escalates, China's involvement in Africa's mining industry is reshaping the regional dynamics of resource extraction, economic development, and geopolitical influence.