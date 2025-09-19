S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Energy Platts
Global food prices are sensitive to weather and government policy in a few key regions. This updated report highlights those markets and explores the relationship between fertilizer, rice, wheat, corn, soybeans, seafood, pork, beef and poultry.
As governments monitor inflation, it’s food prices that worry them the most. In India, everyone is a rice trader in a sense, stocking up when they anticipate that a late start to the monsoon season will reduce yields.
Rice is one of the new sections for this second edition of the Atlas of Food, where we have also updated the price history for wheat, corn, soybeans, chicken, beef and pork.
This edition has a new section on the largest category of animal protein, seafood. Aquaculture has massively expanded the supply of species such as shrimp, which Platts assesses.
Fertilizer is usually farmers’ largest inpu