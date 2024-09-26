Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer
Powering Global Markets

Identifying the people, technologies and business models driving change

Who are we?

We combine data, technology, capital, and expertise to unlock the world’s most expansive insights across markets and industries.

We start with a foundation of integrity in all we do, bring a spirit of discovery to our work, and collaborate in close partnership with each other, our portfolio and our customers to achieve shared goals.

S&P Global Ventures is Powering the Markets of the Future.

Where do we invest?

We leverage our investment capital to power innovation and drive accelerated and augmented commercial outcomes across our businesses and our portfolio companies.

Our investments focus on the underpinning core data, analytics and technology capabilities for our key growth pillars across the company:

EV, Mobility, and Connected Fleet


Cyber



Supply Chain Data / Analytics


Compliance and Risk Assessment


ESG, Climate and Energy Transition


Private Capital Markets, Alternatives, Benchmarks

Technologies (DLT, Low code/No code, AI, ML)

DeFi / Digital Assets and Crypto


How and when do we invest?

Investment Stage: Early- to - smaller growth-stage companies with products validated and key customer needs in focus

Geography: Global program

Investment Size: Target a minority investment typically up to $10 million based on investment stage with flexibility to invest more

How do we work with our portfolio?

S&P Ventures brings the breadth and depth of S&P Global’s product offering and deep domain expertise to assist companies as they continue to grow.

Our portfolio companies gain access from partnering with one of the largest data and analytics providers in the world through our commercial agreements.

S&P Global can provide access to our data and commercial channels for our portfolio partners.

Our analyst-driven credit ratings, research, and sustainable finance opinions provide critical insights that are essential to translating complexity into clarity so market participants can uncover opportunities and make decisions with conviction.

With our unparalleled data and deep insights of global energy and commodities markets, we enable our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

 

We provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling our customers to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. We help to optimize their businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility.

We provide iconic and innovative index solutions backed by unparalleled expertise across the asset-class spectrum. By bringing transparency to the global capital markets, we empower investors everywhere to make decisions with conviction.

Our team of experts delivers leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to provide them with unrivaled insights to expand their perspectives, operate with confidence and make decisions with conviction.

ESG data, analytics, and research to help you make sustainable decisions with conviction. Comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth ESG intelligence.