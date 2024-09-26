S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
We combine data, technology, capital, and expertise to unlock the world’s most expansive insights across markets and industries.
We start with a foundation of integrity in all we do, bring a spirit of discovery to our work, and collaborate in close partnership with each other, our portfolio and our customers to achieve shared goals.
S&P Global Ventures is Powering the Markets of the Future.
We leverage our investment capital to power innovation and drive accelerated and augmented commercial outcomes across our businesses and our portfolio companies.
Our investments focus on the underpinning core data, analytics and technology capabilities for our key growth pillars across the company:
Investment Stage: Early- to - smaller growth-stage companies with products validated and key customer needs in focus
Geography: Global program
Investment Size: Target a minority investment typically up to $10 million based on investment stage with flexibility to invest more
S&P Ventures brings the breadth and depth of S&P Global’s product offering and deep domain expertise to assist companies as they continue to grow.
Our portfolio companies gain access from partnering with one of the largest data and analytics providers in the world through our commercial agreements.
S&P Global can provide access to our data and commercial channels for our portfolio partners.
Progress is not a self-starter.
It requires a catalyst to be set in motion.
Information, imagination, people, capital, technology–the right combination can unlock possibility and unlock progress.
Bringing together highly complementary capabilities to power the markets of the future.