Our globally respected credit ratings paired with unparalleled thought leadership helps promote universal benchmarking, transparency and business growth. We empower people to make informed, confident decisions.
Intelligence You Can Act On.
Our integrated offering of credit ratings, risk research and critical insights is essential to translating complexity into clarity so that market participants can make decisions with conviction.
The mission of S&P Global Ratings is to provide high-quality, objective, independent, and rigorous analytical information to the marketplace. The quality, integrity, and transparency of our ratings are at the heart of what we do.
Emerging and frontier markets will play a crucial role in shaping the global economy and driving growth, contributing approximately 65% of global economic growth by 2035.
We deliver forward-looking, actionable insights on market-moving trends and their effects on credit—leveraging our proprietary data, analytical expertise, and cross-discipline approach.
Low- and lower-middle-income countries are most vulnerable and least ready to adapt to climate change—yet receive the least amount of investment to transition their economies and build resilience to physical climate risks.