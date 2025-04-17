A Credit Rating is an Informed Opinion

Credit ratings are forward-looking opinions about an issuer’s relative creditworthiness. They provide a common and transparent global language for investors to form a view on and compare the relative likelihood of whether an issuer may repay its debts on time and in full. Credit Ratings are just one of many inputs that investors and other market participants can be considered as part of their decision-making processes.

The mission of S&P Global Ratings is to provide high-quality, objective, independent, and rigorous analytical information to the marketplace. The quality, integrity, and transparency of our ratings are at the heart of what we do.

Our credit ratings are designed to provide relative rankings of creditworthiness. They are assigned based on transparent methodologies available free of charge on our website. These methodologies are calibrated using stress scenarios (see Understanding Ratings Definitions and Ratings Definitions) and Credit Stability Criteria are designed to promote rating comparability across different sectors and over time. They are subject to a rigorous independent validation process.