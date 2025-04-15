Credit stability masks challenges ahead of the new trade context

85% of rated Italian companies have a stable outlook, indicating credit resilience amid geopolitical and trade tensions. Credit quality is broadly on par with European peers’.

We upgraded some companies in 2025 after we raised the sovereign rating to ‘BBB+’. Revenue growth should modestly exceed nominal GDP growth in 2025-2026, as moderate price increases outpace cost inflation.

The volume contribution will likely be nil in 2025 before rebounding slightly in 2026.