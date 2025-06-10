Sustainable finance is not only about financing activities and investments that are already compatible with a low-carbon, climate resilient future, considered "green," and aligned with the Paris Agreement. It is also about financing activities and investments that are not yet compatible with a low-carbon, climate resilient future but contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

S&P Global Ratings offers independent, transparent assessments at both entity and financing level, backed by the award- winning Shades of Green approach, which provide additional transparency to investors that seek to understand and act upon potential contribution to a sustainable future.