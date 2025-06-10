S&P Global Offerings
Demonstrate your company’s readiness to obtain sustainability or transition financing.
Sustainable finance is not only about financing activities and investments that are already compatible with a low-carbon, climate resilient future, considered "green," and aligned with the Paris Agreement. It is also about financing activities and investments that are not yet compatible with a low-carbon, climate resilient future but contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
S&P Global Ratings offers independent, transparent assessments at both entity and financing level, backed by the award- winning Shades of Green approach, which provide additional transparency to investors that seek to understand and act upon potential contribution to a sustainable future.
Demonstrate to stakeholders that your sustainability objectives are aligned to relevant market principles (such as ICMA, LMA, EU Taxonomy, European Green Bond Regulation).
Navigate access to the public and private sustainable debt markets.
Companies seeking to obtain a green designation on certain stock exchanges (e.g.: B3 Ações Verdes (BAV), Nasdaq Green Designations, or SIX 1.5°C Climate Equity Flag), either when going public as a green equity offering or as a listed company to help provide transparency on their green business models, status and strategies to investors, business and other stakeholders.
Companies seeking an external opinion, where relevant, on their activities for listing on stock exchanges or a green equity or Initial Public Offering (IPO) announcement.
Demonstrate the credibility of your transition plans in your communications to investors and other stakeholders, particularly for companies in transitioning sectors.
