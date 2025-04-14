Consumer spending—the backbone of U.S. economic growth and an increasingly critical driver for China—faces mounting challenges in 2026. U.S. consumption growth is projected to slow to 2.0%, pressured by weaker real incomes, a softening labor market, and higher debt burdens, despite strong household balance sheets and temporary tax refund boosts. In China, modest income gains, property market stress, and limited policy support point to continued subdued consumption, leaving exports to shoulder growth. While upside surprises are possible if housing markets stabilize or fiscal support expands, structural headwinds suggest both economies will struggle to rely on consumers as engines of growth next year.