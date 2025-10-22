Most broadly, climate finance represents financial flows to facilitate actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change. There is no single definition of climate finance, and thus the sources of finance vary across the definitions. The most common public sector funding ranges across domestic, bilateral, and multilateral funding, while private sector sources can include philanthropic capital, investors, asset managers, insurance companies, banks, and nonfinancial corporations.

Together, both public and private climate financing provide approximately $30 billion in annual capital flows for the world’s least-developed countries (3% of the world’s total climate finance flows), and $150 billion for emerging markets (excluding China), according to Climate Policy Initiative data.

Market participants are able to access climate finance through a plethora of instruments—not limited to grants, concessional loans, guarantees, equity, loans, bonds, insurance, funds, or swaps—all of which can be combined as blended finance solutions to address stakeholders’ specific and unique needs.

Few issuers in lower-income countries are issuing sustainability-labeled debt instruments—with just 1% of the sustainability-labeled bond market issued in low- and lower-middle-income countries. But high-income countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East have recently increased their share of issuance, which could lay the groundwork for issuers in lower-income countries in these regions to access the sustainable bond market.