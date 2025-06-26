S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Ratings has been rating funds since 1984, with ratings on over 500 funds.
The funds industry’s continued growth and expansion to an ever-increasing number of investors has been met with rising pressures for greater transparency. Many investors are taking a progressive interest in assessing the risks facing the funds and their managers.
S&P Global Ratings' fund ratings, also known as a "bond fund rating," are forward-looking opinions about the overall credit quality of a fixed-income investment fund. They reflect the fund's portfolio investments' credit risks, the fund's counterparty risk level, and the risk of the fund's management ability and willingness to maintain current fund credit quality. Our fund ratings analytical team has the deep knowledge and experience necessary to assess and rate the various fund structures in the market.
We rate different types of managed funds, using specifically tailored criteria for each type of fund.
Enhance your investment strategy with our Fund Credit Quality Ratings. We assign Fund Credit Quality & Fund Volatility Ratings to actively or passively managed fixed-income funds, as well as to other collectively managed pools or segregated mandates holding fixed-income assets. From money market funds to ETFs and short-duration funds, our insights help you make informed decisions.
Elevate investment confidence with our global counterparty credit ratings. We assign global scale counterparty credit ratings to assess the stand-alone creditworthiness of several types of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), based on the investments they make, trading strategies they employ, and funding structures they maintain. We also assign issue ratings to debt instruments issued out of AIF structures.
The CFO criteria is designed to rate debt backed by a diversified fund of funds. The criteria and models are limited to assessing funds of funds with the following underlying fund characteristics: asset types, fund types, geographic scope, and diversification.
