The funds industry’s continued growth and expansion to an ever-increasing number of investors has been met with rising pressures for greater transparency. Many investors are taking a progressive interest in assessing the risks facing the funds and their managers.

S&P Global Ratings' fund ratings, also known as a "bond fund rating," are forward-looking opinions about the overall credit quality of a fixed-income investment fund. They reflect the fund's portfolio investments' credit risks, the fund's counterparty risk level, and the risk of the fund's management ability and willingness to maintain current fund credit quality. Our fund ratings analytical team has the deep knowledge and experience necessary to assess and rate the various fund structures in the market.