Private equity is a private markets investment that involves investing in companies that are not publicly traded on a stock exchange, or will no longer be publicly traded following the investment. Private equity firms raise money from institutional investors such as pension funds, and high net worth individuals, and use that money to buy stakes in companies.

Private equity funding allows companies that are unable to get capital funding from traditional sources like banks or public markets to grow and become more profitable. It also allows the private equity fund manager to shape how a company is run and make a profit when it's sold.

Private equity firms generally take an active role in managing the companies they invest in, with the goal of improving their performance and increasing their value. A private equity firm will typically hold the investment for several years before selling it, either to another private equity firm, by taking the company public, or selling it back to the management team.