Private Equity funds are facing complex challenges. There is a record volume of dry powder, and fund managers are under pressure to deploy capital amid unprecedented economic and geopolitical uncertainty, increased competition, and rising stakeholder expectations.
Private equity is a private markets investment that involves investing in companies that are not publicly traded on a stock exchange, or will no longer be publicly traded following the investment. Private equity firms raise money from institutional investors such as pension funds, and high net worth individuals, and use that money to buy stakes in companies.
Private equity funding allows companies that are unable to get capital funding from traditional sources like banks or public markets to grow and become more profitable. It also allows the private equity fund manager to shape how a company is run and make a profit when it's sold.
Private equity firms generally take an active role in managing the companies they invest in, with the goal of improving their performance and increasing their value. A private equity firm will typically hold the investment for several years before selling it, either to another private equity firm, by taking the company public, or selling it back to the management team.
Uncover the unknown with private markets data, software, and tools that empower you to capture what’s next.
Whether you are looking to inform capital allocation based on investment strategy returns, identify limited partners, or standardize portfolio company data collection, our private markets data capabilities and powerful technology solutions give you unparalleled insights.
With data and technology tailored to the unique needs of venture capital (VC) firms, we offer the nimble tools you need to manage venture investments. Research companies and sectors, track KPIs for portfolio companies, get audit-ready valuations, and more.
The complex landscape of private debt and direct lending demand specialized solutions that can keep you ahead of the competition. Get an end-to-end solution for the private debt investment lifecycle, with functionality for credit research, pipeline management, portfolio analysis and compliance.
Across real estate and infrastructure, we offer the breadth of private markets data you need to understand market risk, the flexibility to manage complex fund structures, and the data fluency required to centralize information and understand performance at the asset-level.
We provide essential sustainability data insights to help you get ahead of emerging or underreported sustainability trends. Built on comprehensive data sources, sound methodology, and a sharp focus on material issues, our ESG Scores assess a range of sustainability factors expected to have an impact on a company’s growth, profitability, capital efficiency, and risk exposure in the investment process.
Centralize sustainability data collection, analysis, and reporting alongside other portfolio monitoring information. A dedicated module within iLEVEL empowers you to manage the unique complexity of measuring the sustainability impact of private asset investments, with flexible data workflows that can be customized to report on nuanced information and meet rapidly evolving regulatory frameworks.
Get reliable intelligence on the value of your private asset portfolio, meet your reporting and audit obligations, and optimize your investment exits with trusted valuation solutions. We offer flexible options to support your finance team, with full-service third-party portfolio valuations and Qval, a unique software solution that automates the valuation workflow.
Easily assess the credit risk of over 52M+ public and private companies with RiskGauge Reports that leverage cutting-edge analytical models and credit scores, robust private company data, company firmographics, relative performance benchmarks, and rich, insightful commentary.
Manage the flow of private markets data and create a single source of truth across your firm with iLEVEL, the transformational software solution that brings new transparency and insight to alternative investment portfolios. iLEVEL helps general partners and limited partners streamline data collection, portfolio monitoring, analytics, valuation, and reporting.
Centralize critical information about your private investment portfolio using the industry’s most advanced private markets data collection technology and an experienced data team. iLEVEL Managed Data Services automate and standardize financial reporting from your fund managers or portfolio companies, helping you achieve unparalleled insight by enhancing the completeness and quality of investment data.
Get the most comprehensive data and easy-to-use tools for benchmarking fund performance. With data from Preqin and Cambridge Associates, as well as built-in benchmark analysis tools in iLEVEL, we make it easier to understand and report on portfolio performance.
The Prism VDR delivers a faster, more streamlined way to securely share sensitive information with investors, limited partners, or other key stakeholders for any fundraising or fund reporting needs, all accessible from a single portal. Built for the needs of the private markets and fully integrated with iLEVEL, Prism offers easy user permission granting and data accessibility.
Streamline investment workflows and enhance performance with an integrated private debt solution. Our workflow tools enable credit managers and direct lenders to develop greater visibility across the investment lifecycle, consolidate pipeline information, administer private credit portfolios, and create a single source for investor reporting.
Ruth Yang, the Global Head of Thought Leadership at S&P Global Ratings joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss private debt. She covers the reasons for the private debt market growth over the last ten years, the future of private debt as interest rates creep upward, and the importance of direct lending for a healthy economy.
Our independent opinions on creditworthiness take a holistic view for the totality of private markets participants—from direct lending, business development companies, and middle-market collateralized loan obligations, to private equity, fund financing, and beyond.
Explore our case studies to learn how our clients are successfully navigating the rapidly changing landscape of private markets with S&P Global.
Benchmarks
In a rapidly changing world in which markets transform and evolve at a pace never seen before, new risks and opportunities are constantly emerging and established wisdom is continually challenged. In moments of upheaval and transition, the following report is designed to build understanding about growing private debt and private equity markets.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Managing Director, Global Head of Ratings Thought Leadership
As Global Head of Private Markets & Thought Leadership, Ruth Yang is responsible for developing and expanding S&P Global Ratings’ coverage of private credit alongside the franchise’s market engagement in both public and private markets through thought leadership outreach.
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Index Product Manager, Tradable Indices
Nicolas Godec is a product manager for financial services at S&P Dow Jones Indices, focusing on tradable indices within the credit markets.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Vice President – Head of Business Development and Growth Strategy for Data & Insights
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of iLEVEL
Chris Sparenberg is head of business for iLEVEL, our portfolio monitoring solution which is used by more than 700 asset managers and allocators. He is responsible for the growth and strategic direction of the business.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, Private Markets Business Development
Matthew Long manages business development for private markets clients within Data, Valuation & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, New Product Development & Research - Private Markets
Ilja Hauerhof is Director Private Markets New Product Development & Research, Company Intelligence & Analytics, S&P Global Market Intelligence.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Executive Director, Private Valuations
Americas Head of Private Asset Valuations at S&P Global Market Intelligence
