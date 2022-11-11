Executive Director, Private Valuations

Laura joined the Private Valuation Services team at S&P Global in 2015. Over the last 9 years, Laura has been instrumental to S&P Global's drive to create new product offerings, especially around valuation practice, due to the changing regulatory landscape.

Laura has over 15 years of extensive training and hands-on expertise in valuing illiquid and complex securities across capital structures, industries, and geographies. She advises senior fund management in establishing best-in-class valuation policies and procedures.

Before joining S&P Global, Laura spent 4 years at Esposito Private Equity Group, where she was responsible for all aspects of strategy, sourcing, due diligence, and monitoring. Earlier in her career, Laura was a buy-side analyst at Beal Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state of Texas, where she focused on valuing distressed debt instruments during the global credit crisis.

Laura is a frequent speaker in industry conferences and has authored several publications. A cum laude graduate of Principal College in Elsah, IL, Laura has held the Series 7, 24, 66, and 79 securities registrations.