During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world realized that supply chains are fragile and can have significant national strategic implications, especially at a time when geopolitical competition is on the rise.
Recent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea further show that the pre-pandemic world, where supply chains were largely undisrupted and efficient, is unlikely to return. These developments have enabled a widespread reevaluation of the global wave of outsourcing that began in the 1990s. Today, the term "supply chain" is an all-encompassing catchphrase spanning international trade, logistics and manufacturing in the context of both corporate operations and national economic security.
It is a broad topic, but S&P Global has the advantage of drawing on deep expertise across the enterprise to frame major themes and offer a glimpse of the future.
For this inaugural issue of Look Forward: Supply Chain, we tapped into the knowledge of multiple specialists in areas such as labor, mobility, geopolitics, decarbonization, shipping and international trade to present a series of articles that delve beyond the headlines and provide critical insights to our customers worldwide. Our deep dive into electric vehicles and batteries is a great example of how technology and geopolitics are reshaping global supply chains.
At S&P Global, we recognize that the world is in a state of transition and growing increasingly complex every day, which is reflected in the new risks associated with supply chains. We aim to go beyond what is expected and seek new levels of understanding to help companies, governments and individuals make an impact on tomorrow. This report is a product of that commitment, and we hope it will be of value to our readers.
President, S&P Global Mobility
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
Dr. Atul Arya is Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He is responsible for integrating energy content, analysis and insights across the entire energy value chain and for c-suite client engagements.
Global Head of Research & Development
President, S&P Global Ratings
Vice President, Maritime & Trade
Peter Tirschwell is Vice President for Maritime & Trade at S&P Global Market Intelligence, a leading global provider of maritime data, analysis, consulting and media.
Executive Editor, Maritime & Trade
Chris Brooks is executive editor for Maritime & Trade at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Head of Supply Chain Research
Principal Analyst, Ship Characteristics
Research and Analysis Executive Director
Director, Electrification Technology Research, Automotive Supply Chain & Technology
Graham Evans leads and manages the global research practice for Propulsion, Battery, Charging and Thermal Systems component forecasting, comprising seventeen analysts based in major automotive markets globally.
Managing Director & Sector Lead Autos EMEA
Research Analyst
Senior Economist, Europe Economics
Director, Supply Chain and Technology
Product Management Associate Director, Maritime, Trade & Supply Chain
Turloch Mooney leads S&P Global Market Intelligence Port Analytics team and is an expert in port infrastructure and investment.
Senior Analyst
Emerging Markets Chief Economist
Managing Direct Methodologies COE
Head of Credit Research Emerging Markets
Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific
Principal Economist
Head of Credit Research, North America
Director, Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Research
Managing Editor, Global Container Markets
Economics Associate Director, Pricing & Purchasing
Ashima Tyagi is an economics associate director at Pricing & Purchasing Service, Global Intelligence & Analytics
Vice-President, Global Economics
Ken Wattret is the Global Economist within the Analysis and Insights team at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Editors
April Pascual, Senior Editor
Matthew Schick, Editor
Ellen White, Copy Editor
Mary Minton, Copy Editor
Project Manager
Meha Dave, Associate, Business Manager
Head of Editorial, Design & Publishing Team
Ken Fredman
Content Strategy
Nathan Hunt, Vice President of Content and Digital Marketing
Communications
May Kek, Communications Director
Website Development
Kurt Burger, Marketing Specialist
Social Outreach
Camille McManus, Marketing Specialist
Designer
Carla Donaghey, Senior Designer