During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world realized that supply chains are fragile and can have significant national strategic implications, especially at a time when geopolitical competition is on the rise.

Recent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea further show that the pre-pandemic world, where supply chains were largely undisrupted and efficient, is unlikely to return. These developments have enabled a widespread reevaluation of the global wave of outsourcing that began in the 1990s. Today, the term "supply chain" is an all-encompassing catchphrase spanning international trade, logistics and manufacturing in the context of both corporate operations and national economic security.

It is a broad topic, but S&P Global has the advantage of drawing on deep expertise across the enterprise to frame major themes and offer a glimpse of the future.

For this inaugural issue of Look Forward: Supply Chain, we tapped into the knowledge of multiple specialists in areas such as labor, mobility, geopolitics, decarbonization, shipping and international trade to present a series of articles that delve beyond the headlines and provide critical insights to our customers worldwide. Our deep dive into electric vehicles and batteries is a great example of how technology and geopolitics are reshaping global supply chains.

At S&P Global, we recognize that the world is in a state of transition and growing increasingly complex every day, which is reflected in the new risks associated with supply chains. We aim to go beyond what is expected and seek new levels of understanding to help companies, governments and individuals make an impact on tomorrow. This report is a product of that commitment, and we hope it will be of value to our readers.

Edouard Tavernier

Edouard Tavernier

President, S&P Global Mobility

Sponsors & Contributors

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Dr. Atul Arya is Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He is responsible for integrating energy content, analysis and insights across the entire energy value chain and for c-suite client engagements.

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Global Head of Research & Development

Martina L. Cheung

Martina L. Cheung

President, S&P Global Ratings

Peter Tirschwell

Peter Tirschwell

Vice President, Maritime & Trade

Peter Tirschwell is Vice President for Maritime & Trade at S&P Global Market Intelligence, a leading global provider of maritime data, analysis, consulting and media.

Chris Brooks

Chris Brooks

Executive Editor, Maritime & Trade

Chris Brooks is executive editor for Maritime & Trade at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Chris Rogers

Chris Rogers

Head of Supply Chain Research

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal

Principal Analyst, Ship Characteristics

Carlos Cardenas

Carlos Cardenas

Research and Analysis Executive Director

Graham Evans

Graham Evans

Director, Electrification Technology Research, Automotive Supply Chain & Technology

Graham Evans leads and manages the global research practice for Propulsion, Battery, Charging and Thermal Systems component forecasting, comprising seventeen analysts based in major automotive markets globally.

Vittoria Ferraris

Vittoria Ferraris

Managing Director & Sector Lead Autos EMEA

Mark Fontecchio

Mark Fontecchio

Research Analyst

Diego Iscaro

Diego Iscaro

Senior Economist, Europe Economics

Calum MacRae

Calum MacRae

Director, Supply Chain and Technology

Turloch Mooney

Turloch Mooney

Product Management Associate Director, Maritime, Trade & Supply Chain

Turloch Mooney leads S&P Global Market Intelligence Port Analytics team and is an expert in port infrastructure and investment.

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

Senior Analyst

Elijah Oliveros-Rosen

Elijah Oliveros-Rosen

Emerging Markets Chief Economist

Andrew Palmer

Andrew Palmer

Managing Direct Methodologies COE

Jose Perez-Gorozpe

Jose Perez-Gorozpe

Head of Credit Research Emerging Markets

Vishrut Rana

Vishrut Rana

Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific

Yacine Rouimi

Yacine Rouimi

Principal Economist

David Tesher

David Tesher

Head of Credit Research, North America

Bruce Thomson

Bruce Thomson

Director, Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Research

Chris To

Chris To

Managing Editor, Global Container Markets

Ashima Tyagi

Ashima Tyagi

Economics Associate Director, Pricing & Purchasing

Ashima Tyagi is an economics associate director at Pricing & Purchasing Service, Global Intelligence & Analytics

Ken Wattret

Ken Wattret

Vice-President, Global Economics

Ken Wattret is the Global Economist within the Analysis and Insights team at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Key Support

Editors
April Pascual, Senior Editor
Matthew Schick, Editor
Ellen White, Copy Editor
Mary Minton, Copy Editor

Project Manager
Meha Dave, Associate, Business Manager
Head of Editorial, Design & Publishing Team
Ken Fredman 

Content Strategy
Nathan Hunt, Vice President of Content and Digital Marketing

Communications
May Kek, Communications Director
Website Development
Kurt Burger, Marketing Specialist

Social Outreach
Camille McManus, Marketing Specialist

Designer
Carla Donaghey, Senior Designer

