Welcome to Look Forward. In this issue, our teams take you inside some of the biggest trends shaping the business world and global economy from now until the end of the decade.

For my entire career, I’ve been working with data —for energy markets, to manage risk and to make strategic investments. The data and analysis in this report point to a future in which leaders face a more challenging and costly operating environment. At a time when the need to finance economic growth, climate resilience, the energy transition and aging populations is as great as ever, decision-makers must also confront higher debt levels, higher interest rates and higher degrees of fragmentation within and among nations.

Despite the uneven state of global affairs, I remain optimistic about the years ahead. I still believe in the value of public-private partnerships and in the power of technology and innovation to execute and finance the transition to a sustainable future. Finding solutions won’t be straightforward, but leaders have the data and insights to inform their thinking and to propel organizations to success.

In closing, I want to thank Look Forward’s researchers, analysts, writers and editors for the fabulous work they do, and I want to thank you, our readers, for your interest in the insights our teams have uncovered about the themes transforming our world.

Sponsors & Contributors

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

S&P Global Ratings

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Global Head of Research & Development

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Martina L. Cheung

S&P Global Ratings

Martina L. Cheung

President, S&P Global Ratings

Ali Adim

S&P Global Mobility

Ali Adim

Senior Research Analyst, Supply Chain & Technology

Marion Amiot

S&P Global Ratings

Marion Amiot

Head of Climate Economics & European Economist

Tim Armstrong

S&P Global Mobility

Tim Armstrong

Senior Vice President, Planning Solutions

Tim Armstrong heads Automotive Planning Solutions at S&P Global Mobility.

Terence Chan, CFA

S&P Global Ratings

Terence Chan, CFA

Managing Director and Senior Research Fellow, Credit Research & Insights

Miriam Fernández, CFA

S&P Global Ratings

Miriam Fernández, CFA

Director, Analytical Innovation

Paul Gruenwald, Ph.D.

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Gruenwald, Ph.D.

Global Chief Economist

Nathan Hunt

S&P Global

Nathan Hunt

Head of Content & Digital Marketing

Christine Ip

S&P Global Ratings

Christine Ip

Associate, Credit Research APAC

Alex Johnston

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Alex Johnston

Research Analyst

Sudeep Kesh

S&P Global Ratings

Sudeep Kesh

Chief Innovation Officer

Shankar Krishnamurthy

S&P Global

Shankar Krishnamurthy

Head of EssentialTech COE and Innovation, S&P Global

Gregg Lemos-Stein

S&P Global Ratings

Gregg Lemos-Stein

Chief Analytical Officer, Corporate Ratings

Jeff Meyer

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Jeff Meyer

Director, Energy and Mobility

Marko Mrsnik

S&P Global Ratings

Marko Mrsnik

Managing Director, Sovereign Ratings

Joydeep Mukherji

S&P Global Ratings

Joydeep Mukherji

Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, Americas

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

S&P Global Sustainable1

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

Director Climate Adaptation & Resilience Global Expert

Carlos Pascual

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Carlos Pascual

Head of Geopolitics & International Affairs

Nick Patience

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Nick Patience

Research Director

Jose Perez-Gorozpe

S&P Global Ratings

Jose Perez-Gorozpe

Head of Credit Research Emerging Markets

Roberto Sifon-Arevalo

S&P Global Ratings

Roberto Sifon-Arevalo

Global Head of Sovereign & MLI Ratings

Eunice Tan

S&P Global Ratings

Eunice Tan

Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific

David Tesher

S&P Global Ratings

David Tesher

Head of Credit Research, North America

Samuel Tilleray

S&P Global Ratings

Samuel Tilleray

Associate Director, Sovereign Ratings,

Emmanuel Volland

Emmanuel Volland

Global Sector Lead, Financial Institutions

Paul Watters, CFA

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Watters, CFA

Managing Director, Head of European Credit Research

Ken Wattret

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Ken Wattret

Vice-President, Global Economics

Ken Wattret is the Global Economist within the Analysis and Insights team at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ruth Yang

S&P Global Ratings

Ruth Yang

Managing Director, Global Head of Ratings Thought Leadership

Yucheng Zheng

S&P Global Ratings

Yucheng Zheng

Director, Credit Research & Insights

