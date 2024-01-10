S&P Global Offerings
Welcome to Look Forward. In this issue, our teams take you inside some of the biggest trends shaping the business world and global economy from now until the end of the decade.
For my entire career, I’ve been working with data —for energy markets, to manage risk and to make strategic investments. The data and analysis in this report point to a future in which leaders face a more challenging and costly operating environment. At a time when the need to finance economic growth, climate resilience, the energy transition and aging populations is as great as ever, decision-makers must also confront higher debt levels, higher interest rates and higher degrees of fragmentation within and among nations.
Despite the uneven state of global affairs, I remain optimistic about the years ahead. I still believe in the value of public-private partnerships and in the power of technology and innovation to execute and finance the transition to a sustainable future. Finding solutions won’t be straightforward, but leaders have the data and insights to inform their thinking and to propel organizations to success.
In closing, I want to thank Look Forward’s researchers, analysts, writers and editors for the fabulous work they do, and I want to thank you, our readers, for your interest in the insights our teams have uncovered about the themes transforming our world.
S&P Global
President and Chief Executive Officer, S&P Global
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Research & Development
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
S&P Global Ratings
President, S&P Global Ratings
S&P Global Mobility
Senior Research Analyst, Supply Chain & Technology
S&P Global Ratings
Head of Climate Economics & European Economist
S&P Global Mobility
Senior Vice President, Planning Solutions
Tim Armstrong heads Automotive Planning Solutions at S&P Global Mobility.
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director and Senior Research Fellow, Credit Research & Insights
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Analytical Innovation
S&P Global Ratings
Global Chief Economist
S&P Global
Head of Content & Digital Marketing
S&P Global Ratings
Associate, Credit Research APAC
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Analyst
S&P Global Ratings
Chief Innovation Officer
S&P Global
Head of EssentialTech COE and Innovation, S&P Global
S&P Global Ratings
Chief Analytical Officer, Corporate Ratings
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Energy and Mobility
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Sovereign Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings, Americas
S&P Global Sustainable1
Director Climate Adaptation & Resilience Global Expert
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Head of Geopolitics & International Affairs
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Director
S&P Global Ratings
Head of Credit Research Emerging Markets
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Sovereign & MLI Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific
S&P Global Ratings
Head of Credit Research, North America
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Sovereign Ratings,
Global Sector Lead, Financial Institutions
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Head of European Credit Research
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Vice-President, Global Economics
Ken Wattret is the Global Economist within the Analysis and Insights team at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Global Head of Ratings Thought Leadership
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Credit Research & Insights
Lead Editors
Ellen White, Editor
Claire Wilson, Senior Editorial Manager
Project Manager
Alexandra Krief, Director, Business Manager
Production Manager
Brianne Paschen, Senior Manager of Visual Design
Copy Editors
Mary Minton, Editor
Matt Schick, Senior Editor
Head of Editorial, Design & Publishing Team
Ken Fredman
Content Strategy
Nathan Hunt, Vice President of Content and Digital Marketing
Communications
Christopher Krantz, Head of of Reputation and Corporate Communications
Website Development
Kurt Burger, Marketing Specialist
Social Outreach
Camille McManus, Marketing Specialist
Designer
Carla Donaghey, Senior Designer