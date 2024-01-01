In a rapidly changing world in which markets transform and evolve at a pace never seen before, new risks and opportunities are constantly emerging and established wisdom is continually challenged.

As the Executive Sponsor of the S&P Global Research Council, I am proud of the ongoing commitment of the Council to defining, exploring and demystifying the turbulent conditions faced by our customers. The Council brings together leading experts from across our organization to provide forward-looking perspectives on the key themes shaping markets. We leverage our unique in-house data and expertise to develop actionable insights on the future of capital markets, digital disruption, the balance between energy security and energy transition, sustainability and climate, trade and supply chain, and geopolitical shocks



Our series of Look Forward reports provide a deep dive into the most important topics that are transforming the global economy through the lens of these themes. From examining of a world in disruption to illuminating the shadowy private markets; exploring the rise of India to mapping the contours of rapidly evolving supply chains to tracking the progress of the energy transition, our existing reports and those still to come provide the insights we all need to made decisions with conviction.

The work of the Council exemplifies the role of S&P Global in powering global markets and provides the perspectives our customers need to focus on the future.