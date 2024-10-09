Policymakers in emerging markets have set ambitious growth targets for the next decade that favor economic diversification, infrastructure development and skill advancement. Their strategies consider a changing global order where limits on unrestricted trade and globalization, conditional flow of capital, and availability of skilled labor can impede growth.

Emerging markets' journey into the next decade will be characterized by divergence. Macro-level data on market potential, policy favorability, institutional quality, logistics efficiency and resource availability (labor and financial capital) illustrate how emerging markets such as Malaysia are set to reach new heights. Brazil, Indonesia and India are positioned to grow their economies, while Mexico and China are currently backsliding.

Case studies of three emerging markets with long-term development strategies highlight this divergence: South Africa has promising growth potential but will fall short of its 2030 growth objective; strong political will in Saudi Arabia is risk-positive, pending inflows of international investment; and Malaysia’s next frontier of economic gains is closely linked to labor upskilling plans that will enhance its competitiveness over the next decade.