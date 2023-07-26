Thea Fourie is the Director for Sub-Sahara Africa Economics and Risk at S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in Centurion, South Africa.

Thea leads Sub-Saharan Economics and Country Risk analysis for S&P Global Market Intelligence. Her 30-year career has been devoted to macro-econometric modeling and macro-economic analysis of the Sub-Saharan region, with a focus on markets including South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Central African Republic and Benin. South Africa and Nigeria are part of our proprietary Global Link Model - an econometric model covering 95% of global GDP - where she takes responsibility for these two countries.

Thea leads a team of 12 regional experts responsible for forecasting macroeconomic, country and sovereign risk outlooks across the region. She covers major developments on the African continent through strategic research and analysis, supporting clients globally on horizon scanning, portfolio management, market entry and risk mitigation. Prior to joining S&P Global, Thea was a financial economist and econometrician at ING Barings, BOE NatWest Securities, and ABSA Bank, specializing in macro and financial economic analysis of the South African economy.

Thea is based in Pretoria, and fluent in both Afrikaans and English.