S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
We harness both proprietary and external data with experienced analysts and advanced analytics, providing clients the right forecasts and tools to uncover insights and unlock new opportunities.
We integrate sector-specific and market data with news and analytics to better understand market dynamics.
Our proprietary analysis coupled with customizable data and tools helps put you in the driver's seat, enabling you to steer through complex global markets and seize opportunity.
We aim to source, structure, link, and deliver best-in-class data to you. This data, when combined with our core offerings, creates insights that are leveraged in the decision-making process for asset managers, consultants, corporations, energy utilities and financial institutions around the world.
Our proprietary datasets cover everything from supply chains to ESG performance to private credit markets, providing you with an understanding of market dynamics that delves far below the surface.
Explore premium fundamental and alternative datasets available seamlessly via Cloud, Data Feed, and API Solutions, along with expert analysis you won't find anywhere else. The S&P Global Marketplace provides data-driven solutions to complement your datasets. Get the best out of your datasets through our range of solutions.
Access deeper, more meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies, and industries that impact your business. The S&P Capital IQ Pro platform provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and condenses raw data points into actionable intelligence.
Our solutions are diverse and far-reaching and share a common purpose to Accelerate Progress through the transformative potential of Essential Intelligence.
Trusted solutions that let you derive more, unique data from market activities and place it within an actionable context.