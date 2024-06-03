S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global tracks and analyzes the flow of capital across debt and equity markets to provide crucial intelligence on funding and capital flows.
Over the past decade, global debt leverage has been trending upward—and most recently exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. After an unprecedented era of easy credit, what will be the impact when the cycle turns?
Even as signs of normalization from the coronavirus-caused economic downturn sprout across countries, the pandemic is pressuring global banking sectors as they balance declining asset quality and creditworthiness with increasing demand for lending.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reshaped global insurance markets. Its impacts are largely felt through asset risks, notably capital markets volatility, and weaker premium growth prospects.
Digital assets have moved from the fringes to the mainstream as new technologies, new players, and new concerns transform the market. From sovereigns to startups, everyone needs to know DeFI now.
Fixed Income in 15 (FI15) is a long form conversation between a senior investor, CEO or entrepreneur and S&P Global Ratings on topics that are important for the investment community. Created and hosted by Joe Cass, episodes typically cover markets and investment trends, alongside personal experiences, stories and anecdotes plus hobbies, sports and working life.
After the pandemic, hotel and retail properties have bounced back and warehouses have remained strong, but offices are still under intense pressure. While empty offices may be grim news for some investors, there are years to go before most losses will be realized.
The higher the volatility, the riskier the security. Current conditions are sending notable fluctuations across capital markets and commodities prices. Against this backdrop, understanding market dynamics has never been so crucial.
Private markets aren't just growing, they're evolving. Fundamental shifts in business models, the search for yield, and a focus on new sectors and asset classes are raising the profile of private markets and bringing new players and investors to the table.