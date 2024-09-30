S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Capital Markets
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reshaped global insurance markets. Its impacts are largely felt through asset risks, notably capital markets volatility, and weaker premium growth prospects.
Dataset
S&P Global Market Intelligence
S&P Global Ratings