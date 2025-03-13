Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Culture & Engagement

Our Core Values

Discovery

We seek new sources of value. A deep curiosity to learn and willingness to seek out diverse perspectives enhance our ability to solve challenges and generate ideas - big and small. Value is delivered when we have the courage to explore opportunities; consider their impact on our colleagues, customers, and the broader ecosystem; and drive purposeful action.

Partnership

We form new connections for impact. We’re in this together. We stand by each other and prioritize our people’s, our markets’, our communities’, and our customers’ success. When we do what we say we will and invite, offer, and support challenges to our own points of view, we cultivate an environment of mutual respect and trust.

Integrity

We do what’s right. Every word or decision can have far-reaching impacts. We are honest with ourselves and each other, recognize the personal biases that could result in inequitable outcomes and consider how our actions could impact our reputation. Sharing stories about how we live our values every day strengthens our collective understanding and the ethical fabric of our organization.

Our Global Workforce

Our ability to attract, retain and develop a highly skilled workforce is critical to our long-term strategy, driving business growth and innovation and empowering our people to achieve their full potential.

People Resource Groups

Open to all our employees, PRGs are colleague-led networks that provide a sense of community and connectivity across many geographic, business, and cultural backgrounds.

Our People Resource Groups around the world help promote our culture and global engagement.

Honoring Hispanic and Latine Communities
Asian Professionals for Excellence
Black Organizations for Leadership and Development
Advancing Multicultural Diversity
Advocating for Working Parents and Caregivers
Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities
Championing People with Disabilities
Veterans and Allies Leading for Organization Results
Women's Initiative for Networking and Success

Awards & Recognition

