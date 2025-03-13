Culture & Engagement

S&P Global Offerings
We work to create an environment where each of our people feels a genuine sense of connectedness, one that supports both our colleagues and the communities we serve. We maintain a culture of respect where all backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints are welcomed to spark new ideas, drive innovation and help us better support each other and serve our customers.
We seek new sources of value. A deep curiosity to learn and willingness to seek out diverse perspectives enhance our ability to solve challenges and generate ideas - big and small. Value is delivered when we have the courage to explore opportunities; consider their impact on our colleagues, customers, and the broader ecosystem; and drive purposeful action.
We form new connections for impact. We’re in this together. We stand by each other and prioritize our people’s, our markets’, our communities’, and our customers’ success. When we do what we say we will and invite, offer, and support challenges to our own points of view, we cultivate an environment of mutual respect and trust.
We do what’s right. Every word or decision can have far-reaching impacts. We are honest with ourselves and each other, recognize the personal biases that could result in inequitable outcomes and consider how our actions could impact our reputation. Sharing stories about how we live our values every day strengthens our collective understanding and the ethical fabric of our organization.
We enable our colleagues to thrive by investing in the development and retention of our people, and providing a conducive environment for learning and overall engagement.
The wide range of characteristics and perspectives that our people bring to S&P Global gives us a vital competitive edge. We are intentional in building the partnerships and pipelines needed to find highly skilled colleagues around the globe.
Our culture is a source of strength for S&P Global. Our shared commitment to our purpose and core values is embedded in the way we work and is supported by our global People Resource Groups (PRGs), which are open to all employees.
Our investments in corporate citizenship help drive the development of resilient economies. We leverage a variety of assets, such as the S&P Global Foundation, employee volunteer programs and our products and services, to provide access to tools and resources that enable opportunity for individuals, families and communities.
Our people are the foundation of everything we do. Their talent and skills produce the world-class data, insights and products our clients rely on. Their passion and commitment are central elements of our Corporate Responsibility and People Engagement programs. We are committed to creating opportunities for our people to apply their time, talent and expertise in support of local communities.
Our ability to attract, retain and develop a highly skilled workforce is critical to our long-term strategy, driving business growth and innovation and empowering our people to achieve their full potential.
Open to all our employees, PRGs are colleague-led networks that provide a sense of community and connectivity across many geographic, business, and cultural backgrounds.
Our People Resource Groups around the world help promote our culture and global engagement.
Barron's / 2020-2024
Bloomberg / 2018-2023
Brand Finance / 2021- 2024
Just Capital / 2019, 2021-2024
CDP / 2023
Fortune / 2018-2024
FTSE Russell / 2001-2023
Newsweek / 2020-2024
3BL / 2021-2023