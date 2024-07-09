S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global provides intelligence on the impacts of technological change on global markets.
The advancement of generative AI is equally important to economic development as other major trends. We aim to provide this information in three parts: AI Fundamentals, AI Applications, and AI Governance & Regulation.
Define your digital roadmap. Weekly podcasts featuring specialists from across the S&P Global MarketIntelligence research team offer deep insights into what’s new and what’s next in technology, industries and companies as they design and implement digital infrastructure.
Technological disruption is the driving change agent for businesses, their competitive and industrial dynamics, and capital markets that fund growth. Media—including broadcast, cable, cinema, OTT, and telecom—is creating the culture and information channels of the future.
In an increasingly digital world, the growing frequency of cyberattacks is a concern for companies worldwide.
Look Forward: Multidimensional Transition
Start your engines and drive your decision-making to your destination with observations and insights from our global automotive industry experts on the market’s technology, production, product strategies, sales, and marketing.en.