Ken Griffin on Building Citadel, AI & Independent Thinking

17 June 2025
In this episode, Joe is joined by Ken Griffin, CEO & Founder of Citadel and Martina Cheung, CEO & President of S&P Global. Discussion covered Ken and Martina’s early careers, independent thinking in the era of AI, defining market ‘edge’ in 2025 and the upcoming 2026 Football World Cup hosted in North America.
00:00 - Introductions
02:25 - Misunderstood Forces and Risks in the Markets
04:46 - Volatility
09:57 - Data and AI
15:38 - Going the Extra Mile
19:07 - Soccer and Citadel
21:57 - The Importance of Learning
24:08 - Stepping into the Moment
28:19 - Conclusion
Interview filmed on May 8th 2025