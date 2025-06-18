Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

17 June 2025

Ken Griffin on Building Citadel, AI & Independent Thinking

In this episode, Joe is joined by Ken Griffin, CEO & Founder of Citadel and Martina Cheung, CEO & President of S&P Global. Discussion covered Ken and Martina’s early careers, independent thinking in the era of AI, defining market ‘edge’ in 2025 and the upcoming 2026 Football World Cup hosted in North America.

00:00 - Introductions

02:25 - Misunderstood Forces and Risks in the Markets

04:46 - Volatility

09:57 - Data and AI

15:38 - Going the Extra Mile

19:07 - Soccer and Citadel

21:57 - The Importance of Learning

24:08 - Stepping into the Moment

28:19 - Conclusion

Interview filmed on May 8th 2025

Podcast

English