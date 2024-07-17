This Cookie Notice applies to S&P Global Inc. and its affiliates, which you have a contract with or which provide services to you, (collectively or individually, as applicable, referred to as "S&P Global", “Company”, "we", "our", "us") and the S&P Global websites and applications at or linked to from www.spglobal.com ("Websites"). This Cookie Notice explains how we use cookies and similar technologies to recognize you when you visit our Websites and use our web applications. It explains what these technologies are and why we use them, as well as your rights to control our use of them.



What are cookies?

Cookies are small data files that are placed on your computer or mobile device when you visit a website. Cookies are widely used by website owners in order to make their websites work, or to work more efficiently, as well as to provide reporting information.

Where required by applicable law, we will obtain your consent before we place any cookies on your device that are not strictly necessary for the functioning of our Websites.

Cookies set by the website owner (in this case, S&P Global) are called "first party cookies". Cookies set by parties other than the website owner are called "third party cookies". Third party cookies enable third party features or functionality to be provided on or through the website (e.g. like advertising, interactive content and analytics). The parties that set these third party cookies can recognize your computer both when it visits the website in question and also when it visits certain other websites.

Why do we use cookies?

We use first party and third party cookies for several reasons. Our first party cookies are required for technical reasons in order for our Websites to operate, and we refer to these as "essential" or "strictly necessary" cookies. Other first and third party cookies also enable us to track and target the interests of our users to enhance the experience on our Websites. Third parties also serve cookies through our Websites for advertising, analytics and other purposes. This is described in more detail below.

The types of first and third party cookies served through our Websites and the purposes they perform are described below. Please note that the specific cookies served may vary depending on the specific Website you visit. You can find details of the particular cookies that are served on each Website, and of any parties serving third party cookies, as well as adjust your preferences, by clicking on the Cookie Settings link on the applicable Website. Alternatively, visitors can also use their browser settings to control how cookies are set on their devices. However, blocking some types of cookies may impact your experience of the Websites and impair the services we are able to offer. You can find more detailed information about how to control cookies later in this policy.

We use cookies on this site in four main ways:

“Strictly necessary” cookies, which are first party cookies that must be set to allow us to deliver the Website to you and to provide specific services that you request from us. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. The services offered by our Websites that require cookies in order to function include: account log-in, shopping basket/online store, billing and comments/blog features.

“Performance” cookies, which are first party cookies that help us to collect information about how visitors use our Websites and helps us with site analysis and improvements. Performance cookies will remain on your computer after you close your browser. If you opt out of, or do not allow, these cookies (as applicable), we will not know when you have visited our Websites and will not be able to monitor its performance.

“Functionality” cookies, which allow our Websites to remember your choices or preferences, such as information on online forms or previous orders. These cookies enable you to move around our Websites and use its features such as accessing secure areas (e.g. content for registered users). These cookies allow us to offer you a personalized experience while using the Website. They are not used to track your browsing activity on other websites. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.

“Targeting” cookies, which are third party cookies set through our Websites by our advertising partners. They are used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other websites. If you do not allow these cookies, you will still experience advertising but it will be less targeted to you.



How do we use Google Analytics on our Websites?

All of our Websites make use of cookies provided by Google Analytics to better understand how visitors use them. Google Analytics makes use of first party performance and targeting cookies placed through our Websites to provide us with information about users of our Websites. Google or its affiliate DoubleClick may recognize cookies placed through our Websites when you visit other websites and applications. Personal information generated by these cookies about your use of our Websites (including your IP address) will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States of America. Google will use this information to evaluate your use of our Websites on our behalf and will compile reports on your activity for us.

For more information about how Google collects, uses, and shares your information collected through Google Analytics, including information collected through our Websites, please visit the Google Privacy Policy - Partners website at https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/ or see Google’s own Privacy Policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy.

What about other tracking technologies, like web beacons?

Cookies are not the only way to recognize or track visitors to a website. We may use other, similar technologies from time to time, like web beacons (sometimes called "tracking pixels" or "clear gifs"). These are tiny graphics files that contain a unique identifier that enables us to recognize when someone has visited our websites or opened an e-mail that we have sent them. This allows us, for example, to monitor the traffic patterns of users from one page within our Websites to another, to deliver or communicate with cookies, to understand whether you have come to our Websites from an online advertisement displayed on a third-party website, to improve site performance, and to measure the success of e-mail marketing campaigns. If you do not wish to enable such tracking, please do not download any images in such emails, or alternatively please unsubscribe from our mailing lists by updating your choices on our preference page or by following the link at the bottom of each email. In many instances, these technologies are also reliant on cookies to function properly, and so declining performance cookies will impair their functioning.

In this policy, references to "cookies" are to cookies and to the similar tracking technologies referred to above.

Do you serve targeted advertising?

Third parties may serve cookies on your computer or mobile device to serve advertising through our Websites. These companies may use information about your visits to this and other websites in order to provide relevant advertisements about goods and services that you may be interested in. They may also employ technology that is used to measure the effectiveness of advertisements. This can be accomplished by them using cookies or web beacons to collect information about your visits to this and other sites in order to provide relevant advertisements about goods and services of potential interest to you.

How can I control cookies?

You have the right to decide whether to accept or reject certain cookies. You can use our Cookie Settings link or set or amend your web browser controls to accept or refuse certain cookies.

You can amend your cookies choices at any time, including by withdrawing your consent to certain cookies, through our Cookie Settings link or by changing your web browser controls. If you choose to reject cookies, you may still use our Websites though your access to some functionality and areas of our Websites may be restricted. You may need to refresh your page for your settings to take effect.

Browser controls

Most browsers will allow you to see what cookies you have and delete them on an individual basis or block cookies from particular or all sites. Be aware that any preference set will be lost if you delete all cookies, including your preference to opt-out from cookies as this itself requires an opt-out cookie to have been set.

Find out how to manage cookies on popular web browsers:

If you are visiting this site using a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet, please also refer to the manufacturer’s instructions on how to manage cookies.

Third party advertising opt-out

In addition, most advertising networks offer you a way to opt out of targeted advertising. If you would like to find out more information, please visit http://www.aboutads.info/choices/, https://optout.networkadvertising.org / or http://www.youronlinechoices.com.

If you want to opt out of Google Analytics, you can download and install the opt-out browser add-on developed by Google for your web browser. For more information about Google Analytics' currently available opt-outs, please see https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

These opt out tools are provided by third parties, not S&P Global. S&P Global does not control or operate these programs or the choices that advertisers and others provide through these tools.

How often will you update this Cookie Notice?

We may update this Cookie Notice from time to time in order to reflect, for example, changes to the cookies we use or for other operational, legal or regulatory reasons. Please therefore re-visit this Cookie Notice regularly to stay informed about our use of cookies and related technologies.

The date at the top of this Cookie Notice indicates when it was last updated.

Where can I get further information?

If you have any questions about our use of cookies or other technologies, please contact our Privacy Compliance team at privacy@spglobal.com or Privacy Compliance team, S&P Global Inc., 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041.

You may also use this personal information request form to contact us or exercise any of your rights in relation to personal information we collect or otherwise process by using cookies.

In some of our locations, we also have local contact details that you may prefer to use as set out in the "How to contact us" section of our Corporate Privacy Policy.

Click here to learn more about the Corporate Privacy Policy