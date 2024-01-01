 data-intelligence-esg-scores Corporate /esg/solutions/data-intelligence-esg-scores content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global's offerings

ESG Scores

S&P Global ESG Scores – and the CSA research process that underpins them – form the basis of an ecosystem that actively drives corporate disclosures and raises the bar on sustainability standards over time.

What sets S&P Global ESG Scores apart?

Unlike ESG datasets that rely simply on publicly available information, S&P Global ESG Scores are uniquely informed by in-depth company engagement via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with ESG datapoints checked against reliable public sources for every company we assess, in addition to media and stakeholder analysis, providing access to detailed ESG insights before they reach others.

Companies collectively contribute hundreds of thousands of hours in every assessment cycle, while S&P Global analysts validate disclosures for both accuracy and relevance, discuss methodologies and measurement best-practices, and provide ongoing feedback. Unlike any other ESG dataset available in the market today, S&P Global ESG Scores – and the CSA research process that underpins them – form the basis of a unique ecosystem that actively drives corporate disclosures and raises the bar on sustainability standards over time.

Find an ESG Score.

The S&P Global ESG Score is a relative score measuring a company’s performance on and management of ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts compared to their peers within the same industry classification.

More data. Deeper analysis. Clearer picture.

Informed by investment practitioners with investment processes in mind.

Built on company engagement working with companies for >20 years.

Used by companies to derive measurable change.

Double materiality approach.

Relative scoring compares peer performance within the same industry.

Independent assurance of analytical processes provides quality assurance.

Discover the depth and breadth of our sustainability data

The S&P Global ESG Score measures a company’s performance on and management of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts informed by a combination of company disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, modelling approaches, and in-depth company engagement via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

S&P Global ESG Scores are measured on a scale of 0 – 100, where 100 represents the maximum score. Points are awarded at the question-level, with an average of 130 per company, based on our assessment of up to 1,000 underlying data points according to pre-defined scoring frameworks that assess their availability, quality, relevance, and performance on sustainability topics.

Learn More

Driven by a focus on materiality

The S&P Global ESG Score uses a double materiality approach whereby a sustainability issue is considered to be material if it presents a significant impact on society or the environment and a significant impact on a company’s value drivers, competitive position, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Social Dimensions
Criteria Topics

  • Addressing Cost Burden
  • Asset Closure Management
  • Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy
  • Financial Inclusion
  • Health Outcome Contribution
  • Human Capital Development
  • Human Rights
  • Labor Practice Indicators
  • Local Impact of Business Operations
  • Occupational Health & Safety
  • Partnerships Towards Sustainable Healthcare
  • Passenger Safety
  • Responsibility of Content
  • Social Impacts on Communities
  • Social Integration & Regeneration
  • Social Reporting
  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Strategy to Improve Access to Drugs or Products
  • Talent Attraction & Retention
Show More

Environmental Dimension
Criteria Topics

  • Biodiversity
  • Building Materials
  • Climate Strategy
  • Co-Processing
  • Electricity Generation
  • Environmental Policy & Management Systems
  • Environmental Reporting
  • Fuel Efficiency
  • Genetically Modified Organisms
  • Low Carbon Strategy
  • Mineral Waste Management
  • Operational Eco-Efficiency
  • Packaging
  • Product Stewardship
  • Raw Material Sourcing
  • Recycling Strategy
  • Resource Conservation & Resource Efficiency
  • Sustainable Forestry Practices
  • Transmission & Distribution
  • Water Operations
  • Water-Related Risks
Show More

Governance & Economic
Criteria Topics

  • Anti-Crime Policy & Measures
  • Brand Management
  • Codes of Business Conduct
  • Compliance with Applicable Export Control Regimes
  • Corporate Governance
  • Customer Relationship Management
  • Efficiency
  • Energy Mix
  • Financial Stability & Systemic Risk
  • Fleet Management
  • Health & Nutrition
  • Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability
  • Innovation Management
  • Market Opportunities
  • Marketing Practices
  • Materiality
  • Network Reliability
  • Policy Influence
  • Principles for Sustainable Insurance
  • Privacy Protection
  • Product Quality & Recall Management
  • Reliability
  • Risk & Crisis Management
  • Strategy for Emerging Markets
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Sustainable Construction
  • Sustainable Finance
  • Water-Related Risks
Show More

Delivering unparalleled accuracy and relevance

The CSA delivers unparalleled insight into corporate sustainability practices, drawing on decades of engagement with thousands of companies each year. It goes far deeper than simply determining how transparent companies are by also uncovering how well they really manage the ESG risks and opportunities they face - including those new and underreported topics of growing importance that have yet to reach the disclosure agenda.

S&P Global ESG Scores thus provide the deepest possible insight into companies’ ESG performance, with accurate assessments not swayed by readily available data, while also playing a leading role in shaping the sustainability landscape by introducing new topics and advocating for improved standards and disclosure over time.



Learn More

    • Differentiated sustainability insights

      Learn More

    • See how we're delivering the data you need to make sustainable decisions with conviction

      QUALITY IMPERATIVE

    • Accelerate to net zero with us

      GET INSIGHTS

    Need essential sustainability intelligence?

    TALK TO A SPECIALIST

    Why S&P Global?

    Accelerate Your Sustainability Journey

    Gain unparalleled insight into critical topics like ESG performance, net zero, energy transition, sustainable financing, regulatory compliance and more.

    Discover End-to-End Market Perspectives

    Leverage intelligence that is tried-and-tested throughout the global value chain, applying deep knowledge of corporate sustainability assessments that scales analytics for asset owners, investment managers and banks.

    Connect Your Workflows

    Link sustainability data with financial data and market intelligence, and dig deep with screening tools, real time updates, data visualizations and customized dashboards.

    Increase Your Productivity

    Access data when and how you want it with flexible delivery options that include a leading desktop solution, APIs, data feeds and cloud access, underpinned by robust data linking, AI and machine-learning technologies.

    Rely on a Deep Heritage of Innovation

    Put 20+ years of experience behind your sustainability strategy, getting ahead of disclosure trends with active corporate engagement and granular data modelling, and delivering enhanced solutions recognized by numerous industry awards.

    Enjoy Superior Customer Service

    Know you have 24x7x365 backup and specialist assistance from ESG specialists and research analysts across our global offices.