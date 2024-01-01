S&P Global ESG Scores – and the CSA research process that underpins them – form the basis of an ecosystem that actively drives corporate disclosures and raises the bar on sustainability standards over time.

What sets S&P Global ESG Scores apart?

Unlike ESG datasets that rely simply on publicly available information, S&P Global ESG Scores are uniquely informed by in-depth company engagement via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with ESG datapoints checked against reliable public sources for every company we assess, in addition to media and stakeholder analysis, providing access to detailed ESG insights before they reach others.

Companies collectively contribute hundreds of thousands of hours in every assessment cycle, while S&P Global analysts validate disclosures for both accuracy and relevance, discuss methodologies and measurement best-practices, and provide ongoing feedback. Unlike any other ESG dataset available in the market today, S&P Global ESG Scores – and the CSA research process that underpins them – form the basis of a unique ecosystem that actively drives corporate disclosures and raises the bar on sustainability standards over time.