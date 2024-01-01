S&P Global Sustainable1Discover more about S&P Global's offerings
Unlike ESG datasets that rely simply on publicly available information, S&P Global ESG Scores are uniquely informed by in-depth company engagement via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with ESG datapoints checked against reliable public sources for every company we assess, in addition to media and stakeholder analysis, providing access to detailed ESG insights before they reach others.
Companies collectively contribute hundreds of thousands of hours in every assessment cycle, while S&P Global analysts validate disclosures for both accuracy and relevance, discuss methodologies and measurement best-practices, and provide ongoing feedback. Unlike any other ESG dataset available in the market today, S&P Global ESG Scores – and the CSA research process that underpins them – form the basis of a unique ecosystem that actively drives corporate disclosures and raises the bar on sustainability standards over time.
The S&P Global ESG Score measures a company’s performance on and management of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts informed by a combination of company disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, modelling approaches, and in-depth company engagement via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).
S&P Global ESG Scores are measured on a scale of 0 – 100, where 100 represents the maximum score. Points are awarded at the question-level, with an average of 130 per company, based on our assessment of up to 1,000 underlying data points according to pre-defined scoring frameworks that assess their availability, quality, relevance, and performance on sustainability topics.
The S&P Global ESG Score measures a company’s performance on and management of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts informed by a combination of company disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, modelling approaches, and in-depth company engagement via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).
The S&P Global ESG Score uses a double materiality approach whereby a sustainability issue is considered to be material if it presents a significant impact on society or the environment and a significant impact on a company’s value drivers, competitive position, and long-term shareholder value creation.
The S&P Global ESG Score uses a double materiality approach whereby a sustainability issue is considered to be material if it presents a significant impact on society or the environment and a significant impact on a company’s value drivers, competitive position, and long-term shareholder value creation.
The CSA delivers unparalleled insight into corporate sustainability practices, drawing on decades of engagement with thousands of companies each year. It goes far deeper than simply determining how transparent companies are by also uncovering how well they really manage the ESG risks and opportunities they face - including those new and underreported topics of growing importance that have yet to reach the disclosure agenda. S&P Global ESG Scores thus provide the deepest possible insight into companies’ ESG performance, with accurate assessments not swayed by readily available data, while also playing a leading role in shaping the sustainability landscape by introducing new topics and advocating for improved standards and disclosure over time.
Learn More
The CSA delivers unparalleled insight into corporate sustainability practices, drawing on decades of engagement with thousands of companies each year. It goes far deeper than simply determining how transparent companies are by also uncovering how well they really manage the ESG risks and opportunities they face - including those new and underreported topics of growing importance that have yet to reach the disclosure agenda.
S&P Global ESG Scores thus provide the deepest possible insight into companies’ ESG performance, with accurate assessments not swayed by readily available data, while also playing a leading role in shaping the sustainability landscape by introducing new topics and advocating for improved standards and disclosure over time.
Gain unparalleled insight into critical topics like ESG performance, net zero, energy transition, sustainable financing, regulatory compliance and more.
Leverage intelligence that is tried-and-tested throughout the global value chain, applying deep knowledge of corporate sustainability assessments that scales analytics for asset owners, investment managers and banks.
Link sustainability data with financial data and market intelligence, and dig deep with screening tools, real time updates, data visualizations and customized dashboards.
Access data when and how you want it with flexible delivery options that include a leading desktop solution, APIs, data feeds and cloud access, underpinned by robust data linking, AI and machine-learning technologies.
Put 20+ years of experience behind your sustainability strategy, getting ahead of disclosure trends with active corporate engagement and granular data modelling, and delivering enhanced solutions recognized by numerous industry awards.
Know you have 24x7x365 backup and specialist assistance from ESG specialists and research analysts across our global offices.