Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Contact Us

We are committed to ensuring an excellent experience for all of our clients, subscribers and those interested in our divisions' products & services. It's easy to get in touch with our divisions by email or phone.

S&P Global Ratings

General Inquiry & Regulatory

Sales & Commercial Inquiries

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Global Email Support

Americas

S&P Global Mobility

Americas

Asia Pacific

Information Security

Information Security

The Information Security team will only respond to emails dealing with cyber- or physical- security issues. All other inquiries sent to the security team will be disregarded.