Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Energy in transition. Ideas in motion.

Our world-class energy presence, combined with expertise in price reporting, technology, finance, automotive, chemicals, maritime, climate, geopolitics, macroeconomics, and trade equip investors, organizations and governments with the tools necessary to navigate toward a low-carbon energy future with confidence.

Emissions Management

Emissions Management

Standardized data and analytics on greenhouse gas emissions across the global energy value chain and industrial sectors, combined with price assessments for low carbon oil, gas, and power markets.

Technology Roadmaps & Investment Decisions

Technology Roadmaps & Investment Decisions

Comprehensive coverage of clean energy technologies – batteries & storage, hydrogen & green gas, wind, solar, & carbon sequestration – to support the future energy system.

Strategic Alignment to Net Zero Targets

Strategic Alignment to Net Zero Targets

Integrated, long-term scenarios projecting energy use and emissions by fuel type, country, and sector. Risk assessment and portfolio strategies.

Carbon & Environmental Markets

Carbon & Environmental Markets

Market first price assessments provide increased transparency, rigor, and integrity to the pricing of voluntary carbon market assets, supporting market growth and development.

Climate Risk

Climate Risk

Get a clearer view of physical and transition climate risk exposure with actionable financial impact analysis across asset locations, investment portfolios, and supply chains.

Reporting

Reporting

Keep pace with the global patchwork of sustainability reporting frameworks with in-depth data intelligence, specialist analyst support, and integrated workflow tools.

Energy Transition Products and Solutions

The world needs a secure, affordable and sustainable energy system. And you need the clarity to chart your path through it.

Energy Transition Risk Market Data

Energy Transition Risk Market Data

Hedge risk in new markets with Platts forward curves. Model prices, forecast trends, and calculate key risk metrics with confidence. Gain greater clarity and save time with historical and reference data all on one screen.

Learn more about energy transition risk market data
Company Assessments

Company Assessments

Independent, research-based evaluations that assess how green a company’s activities are and may help investors to track companies’ transition efforts.

Learn more about company assessments
Voluntary Carbon Market Data and Intelligence

Voluntary Carbon Market Data and Intelligence

Understand today with market news and price reporting. Make informed trading decisions, understand your current position, and stay informed as the market evolves with Platts market data in Carbon and new fuel markets.

Learn more about carbon market data
Corporate Emissions Solution

Corporate Emissions Solution

Benchmark portfolios using standardized emissions data and analytics on corporate greenhouse gas emissions across global energy value chain and industrial sectors.

Learn more about emissions solutions
Clean Energy Technologies Capabilities

Clean Energy Technologies Capabilities

Track clean energy technology, capacity and investment. Insight and analysis covering solar, wind, batteries, storage, hydrogen and renewable gases.

Learn more about our clean energy technologies
Platts Global Integrated Energy Model

Platts Global Integrated Energy Model

Reference integrated views of future energy demand. Coverage across all major sectors, regions, fuel types, dating back to 1990 and forecasting through 2050.

Learn more about our integrated energy model
Platts Future Energy Outlooks

Platts Future Energy Outlooks

Analyze decarbonization pathways in new fuel markets. Access to our annual guidebook, reference case outlooks, quarterly tracking reports and alternative fuel analytics.

Learn more about our future energy outlooks
Climate and Emissions

Climate and Emissions

Understand the implications of new policy decisions. Assess the business environment today for oil, gas and emerging fuel markets in the context of Energy Transition.

Learn more about climate change and emissions
Capital IQ Pro

Capital IQ Pro

S&P Capital IQ Pro offers unparalleled intelligence on the global energy sector, covering over 4,260+ publicly listed and 167,630+ private energy companies worldwide. Integrating comprehensive power plant asset data, global mining sector data, deep company financials, and unique energy insights, S&P Capital IQ Pro can help you uncover opportunities and challenges in the Energy Transition as the sector evolves.

Learn more about Capital IQ Pro
Physical Climate Risk

Physical Climate Risk

Comprehensive data coverage and hyper-local insight on weather related risks and trends across asset locations, investment portfolios, and supply chains.

Learn more about physical climate risk
Portfolio Climate Analytics

Portfolio Climate Analytics

A multi-sector, multi-asset class approach to climate portfolio analysis.

Learn more about climate analytics

Climate Indices

Designed to address climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy, these indices focus on different carbon reduction objectives—including carbon-efficient and fossil-fuel-free-strategies. The indices use both current and forward-looking approaches, as well as those that align with the Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Mobility and Carbon Neutrality

Transportation plays a key role in the energy transition as it is responsible for almost 25% of global energy-related emissions. Data and insights from our global mobility experts on current trends in sustainability including the electrification of vehicles and the future changes in the automotive sector helps OEMs, suppliers and investors understand the trajectory to net zero across the industry by identifying opportunities, evaluating impacts, and navigating risk.

Electric Vehicle Trends

Electric Vehicle Trends

S&P Global Mobility provides near real-time updates of electrified (BEV and hybrid) light vehicle sales volumes for 150+ countries by brand, model, and fuel type, as well as invaluable data on the global charging ecosystem.

Mobility and Energy Future

Mobility and Energy Future

Provides insight, analysis, and data in understanding how regulations, technology, new business models, and consumers are impacting oil, energy demand, and the automotive industry plus its supply chain.

Sustainable Mobility

Sustainable Mobility

Our vehicle level energy consumption & GHG emissions products, and forecasts support a range of decision making from competitive benchmarking of future energy consumption and EV ranges, to sourcing opportunity targeting, through to cost of compliance with regional emissions regulation.

Battery Service

Battery Service

In-depth analysis of battery technology developments and the evolving supply chain landscape.

Empower your sustainability journey with Sustainable1

S&P Global Sustainable1 matches customers with the sustainability products, insights and solutions from across S&P Global’s divisions to help meet their unique needs. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth sustainability intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments with expansive insight on business risk, opportunity, and impact as we work towards a sustainable future.

Net Zero

Net Zero

Our unparalleled data and insight is tried-and-tested throughout the global value chain, helping companies, banks, investment managers and asset owners to accelerate their net zero journeys, from quantifying net zero baselines and setting targets to reporting progress and financing ambition.

Learn more about net zero
ESG Data Intelligence

ESG Data Intelligence

Get actionable sustainability insights built on the world’s most granular ESG Raw Data, and the S&P Global ESG Score.

Learn more about ESG data intelligence
Nature Positive

Nature Positive

Access curated and comprehensive nature and biodiversity risk data intelligence to efficiently assess company operations & investment portfolios. Gain the knowledge, capacity, data, and deep analytics to understand, manage and disclose the nature-related risks you face.

Learn more about nature positive
Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Corporate Sustainability Assessment

The S&P Global CSA enables you to directly report key sustainability metrics and benchmark your company's performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental and social criteria.

Learn more about sustainability assessments
Sustainability Reporting

Sustainability Reporting

Navigate the sustainability reporting landscape with in-depth sustainability data, specialist analyst support, and streamlined workflow tools.

Learn more about sustainability reporting

Let’s talk about Energy Transition Solutions

As the leading experts on energy transition, S&P Global guides customers on their path to sustainability and a thriving future.
Speak to a Specialist

Energy Transition Case Studies

Explore our case studies to learn how our clients are successfully navigating the transition to a sustainable future with S&P Global.

Atlas of Energy Transition

INTERACTIVE REPORT

Atlas of Energy Transition

Navigating a pathway to a low-carbon global economy requires a new plan. The S&P Global Platts Atlas of Energy Transition, produced in collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence, is your map to the sustainable commodity markets of the future.
Launch the Report

Energy Transition Insights

The Energy Transition

Coralie Laurencin, the Senior Director, Power and Climate Policy Lead at S&P Global Commodity Insights joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss the energy transition. She covers the rapid changes and challenges for European power markets, the good and the bad of carbon offsets, and the role of natural gas and nuclear in the energy transition.

Seek & Prosper Interview with Coralie Laurencin on Energy Transition 

Visionaries Shaping Energy Transition

Energy Transition Events and Webinars

Want to stay up to date with the latest Energy Transition news and Essential Intelligence

NEWSLETTER

Want to stay up to date with the latest Energy Transition news and Essential Intelligence?

Sign up for the latest news and insights in our Energy Transition newsletter.
Subscribe Now