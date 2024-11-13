Lillian Federico

Research Director, Energy

Ms. Federico has been following the power and gas utility sector for more than 30 years, and the water sector for the last three years at Regulatory Research Associates, which is now an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

During her 30-year tenure, she has participated in RRA's Regulatory Focus research offering, and at different times, has had responsibility for the firm's coverage of more than 20 state regulatory jurisdictions, including Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. She has also participated extensively in the firm’s production of topical special reports on various industry and regulatory issues and contributed meaningfully to the firm’s Financial Focus equity research effort. She spearheaded RRA’s content expansions into Federal regulation of electric transmission and gas pipeline sectors, as well as state-level coverage of the water sector.

She is a 1987 graduate of Drew University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology/Business Management. She joined Regulatory Research Associates, then a stand-alone independent research firm, immediately upon her graduation from Drew. While employed by RRA, she was awarded an MBA in Financial Management from Pace University in 1992. RRA was acquired by SNL Financial in 2005, and became part of SNL Energy. In addition to myriad research responsibilities, Ms. Federico was part of the transition and integration into SNL, as a Senior Vice President of RRA. Ms. Federico was promoted to RRA President in 2011. Upon the acquisition of SNL by McGraw Hill Financial, later renamed S&P Global, her title was changed to Research Director for S&P Global Market Intelligence.