S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Featured Events
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
About Commodity Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Featured Events
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
About Commodity Insights
In today’s dynamic commodity markets, navigating complex challenges is essential. From the shift towards sustainability to unpredictable supply chains and geopolitical influences, clarity is key. We provide the insights you need to clarify uncertainties and drive informed decisions for a resilient future.
In today’s dynamic landscape, adaptability and comprehensive coverage are essential. We provide robust solutions across critical industries, offering market data, price assessments, real-time insights, in-depth reports, analytics, and workflow, AI and risk management tools designed to support client goals.
In rapidly evolving markets, our Platts price assessments and benchmarks set the industry standard for transparency and reliability. With over a century of expertise, we deliver consistent, insightful pricing across both established and emerging commodities through robust, trusted methodologies.
Our independent commodity analysis provides clients with the confidence to take decisive action. Gain a deep understanding of market fundamentals and trends through our comprehensive expert analyses and forecasts, enabling you to plan your next strategic steps effectively.
Our expertise in the Energy Transition combines our industry-leading price assessments with comprehensive analytics, offering a unique perspective on energy systems. From asset-level insights to overarching industry trends, we provide the intelligence needed to navigate the complexities of sustainability.
CI Consulting delivers bespoke intelligence tailored to the new era of energy. We offer customized insights that address your unique challenges, helping clients stay ahead in an evolving industry landscape.
Special Report
Global markets are positioned for significant and structural change in the coming years, but the energy transition will likely not occur fast enough. However, new potential pathways for global energy and emission trends could open up. The 2024 S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy & Climate Scenarios describe these potential pathways to the future and indicate what events could accelerate or delay the global energy transition.
Explore news, videos, podcasts, special reports and other content related to specific issues facing the global oil, shipping, natural gas, petrochemicals, electric power, coal, metals and agriculture markets.