Energy Magazine

In this issue, we look at the impact of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, the challenging environment for US utilities amid rising electricity prices and interest rates, the prospects for sustainable aviation fuel, and more.
As global commodity trade patterns evolve due to tariffs and geopolitical challenges, decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors is becoming increasingly complex. Central to this evolution is the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a groundbreaking policy kickstarted by the EU that is reshaping carbon accountability in trade.
CBAM is the EU’s flagship legislation to address carbon leakage by subjecting certain imported goods to the same carbon costs as businesses located within the region.
For US electric utilities, the 2010s were an era when low interest rates and low natural gas prices allowed for aggressive capital investment with little impact to customers.
But those halcyon days are over, and the bill has come due, as a confluence of factors is now pushing prices higher and making the industry touchstone of affordability much harder to achieve.