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Market On Close

Reviewed MOC

Our methodology and price assessment process are fundamental in helping us perform our role of bringing greater transparency and efficiency to the commodity markets we cover.

As part of S&P Global Energy ongoing engagement with customers, market participants, industry organizations and regulators, this page includes all the details to help you learn more about our Market on Close methodology and price assessment process.

Platts Pricing Methodology Education

Learn about Platts Pricing Methodology

Join one of our free online Platts Pricing Methodology & Markets Explained sessions to learn about the commodities markets, why price benchmarks are essential and learn more about Market On Close. Sessions are available both live and on-demand.

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Sourced Data

Our survey methodology and price assessment process are fundamental in helping us perform our role of bringing greater transparency and efficiency to the commodity markets we cover.

Platts survey methodology sees Platts market specialists contact buyers sellers and brokers directly to discover deals along with other significant information that informs price. Editorial judgement has an important role in the assessments we create using this methodology, particularly in new markets and where data is not readily available.

Video explaining the key concepts behind Platts Benchmarks and Price Assessments.

Index

Our index methodology and price assessment process are fundamental in helping us perform our role of bringing greater transparency and efficiency to the commodity markets we cover.

As part of Platts' ongoing engagement with customers, market participants, industry organizations and regulators, this page includes all the details to help you learn more about our Index methodology and price assessment process.

Whether you're interested in a topline overview or looking for more in-depth understanding, the various resources below provide access to the information you require in a format that suits you.

Our North American Natural Gas assessments are all assessed following our Index methodology. We brought even greater transparency to these assessments via our strategic agreement with the Intercontinental Exchange.