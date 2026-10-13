Market On Close
Reviewed MOC
Our methodology and price assessment process are fundamental in helping us perform our role of bringing greater transparency and efficiency to the commodity markets we cover.
As part of S&P Global Energy ongoing engagement with customers, market participants, industry organizations and regulators, this page includes all the details to help you learn more about our Market on Close methodology and price assessment process.
Sourced Data
Our survey methodology and price assessment process are fundamental in helping us perform our role of bringing greater transparency and efficiency to the commodity markets we cover.
Platts survey methodology sees Platts market specialists contact buyers sellers and brokers directly to discover deals along with other significant information that informs price. Editorial judgement has an important role in the assessments we create using this methodology, particularly in new markets and where data is not readily available.
Index
Our index methodology and price assessment process are fundamental in helping us perform our role of bringing greater transparency and efficiency to the commodity markets we cover.
As part of Platts' ongoing engagement with customers, market participants, industry organizations and regulators, this page includes all the details to help you learn more about our Index methodology and price assessment process.
Whether you're interested in a topline overview or looking for more in-depth understanding, the various resources below provide access to the information you require in a format that suits you.
Our North American Natural Gas assessments are all assessed following our Index methodology. We brought even greater transparency to these assessments via our strategic agreement with the Intercontinental Exchange.