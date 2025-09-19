About S&P Global Energy

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Research & Insights
At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value.
We empower superior decisions through comprehensive intelligence, by delivering:
In a world overflowing with data, clarity is essential. You need to trust that your commodity prices are market-reflective and independently assessed.
Our secure data delivery, in partnership with industry leaders, empowers you to navigate today’s markets with the transparency you require.
Unlock new opportunities with a comprehensive view of global market movements and supply chains.
Access essential data, real-time analysis, and forecasts tailored to your needs, providing the insights necessary to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.
Leverage over a century of industry experience to navigate complexities and seize opportunities with confidence.
Access our leadership in pricing, news, insights, and forecasting, supported by a global team of specialists and comprehensive data covering past, present, and future trends, to make informed decisions in a dynamic environment.
We maintain data integrity through AI-enhanced delivery with our innovative tech partners.
Connecting data streams to accelerate access to insights and ensure a seamless user experience.
You can rely on a dedicated partner to tackle your unique challenges.
Our commitment to your success means providing exclusive data and support tailored specifically to your needs.
We connect energy and commodity professionals through our global community platform, RedThread (formerly Commodity Insights LIVE).