Our Culture

It’s a place to learn and grow, surrounded by the best and brightest. It’s a place to challenge yourself and advance your career. Discover your potential here where you can engage your curiosity and develop your skills every day and play a key role as we Accelerate Progress in the world.
Our people are our priority. We’re committed to helping you live your best life—both inside
and outside of S&P Global. Select your location to see detailed local benefits.
Choose the medical, dental and vision plans that best fit your life. Our health and wellness coverage includes reimbursements for fitness and wellness activities, an annual wellbeing day, and access to 24/7 mental health support.
Vacation time, holidays (including your birthday) and remote working come standard. Team members are also eligible for sabbaticals, helping you tackle that bucket list or deal with life's unexpected challenges.
Gain new skills in automation, blockchain and cybersecurity through our EssentialTECH program - regardless of your level of expertise.
Individualized career coaching helps you focus on your passions, understand your motivations, build on your strengths and make connections to grow within S&P Global.
Navigate financial decisions, chart a course for retirement, and achieve financial success with our financial wellness tools and resources. Follow your educational interests with unparalleled tuition reimbursement and company matched student loan contributions.
Things happen. That's why we offer benefits that give you peace of mind, including life insurance coverage for you and your dependents, short and long-term leaves of absence, paid sick leave, business travel insurance, family care leave (for a spouse/domestic partner, child, parent or grandparent), and compassion leave.
The world is connected in unprecedented ways - providing new opportunities for how and when we work. S&P Global offers flexible working arrangements, including flex hours and work-from-home options. And when you're ready to move on to retirement, we can help you plan a phased approach.
Best-in-class parental leave is available for all parents to welcome a new child through birth, adoption, foster or surrogacy. Our global care policy helps you keep your family front and center, where they belong.
From discounts on retail purchases to referral incentive awards, S&P Global takes care of the details so you can focus on the things that matter to you. Give community projects and organizations a boost with our matching gift programs for charitable donations, or take time to volunteer with up to five give-back days per year.