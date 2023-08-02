Decade-Ahead Forecast

Our answer to the sustained growth question is a conditional “yes.” We expect India to grow 6.7% per year from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2031, catapulting GDP to $6.7 trillion from $3.4 trillion in fiscal 2023. Per capita GDP will rise to about $4,500.

Capital accumulation will be the dominant driver of Indian growth. Investment as a proportion of GDP reached a 10-year high of 34% in fiscal 2023. The government has played a key role in boosting investment by offering substantial support for infrastructure projects and by incentivizing manufacturing. We expect the Indian private sector to gradually increase investments given healthy corporate balance sheets.

The importance of capital is made clear using growth accounting. We expect capital to contribute 53% of India’s 6.7% average GDP growth through the end of the decade. That dwarfs a 17% contribution from labor, the other main factor of production. Increases in productivity will generate 30% of GDP growth.

The growth contribution from productivity will be higher than in previous periods due to the creation of physical and digital infrastructure in conjunction with efficiency-enhancing reforms. India will likely see further efficiency gains from reforms such as the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax. Further progress in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would also help to drive a healthy credit culture.

Physical and digital infrastructure enhancements will support growth. Physical infrastructure is improving connectivity and lowering logistics costs for industries. Digital infrastructure will continue to speed innovation, improve payment systems and reduce leakages from government subsidy transfers. Moreover, India has used its G20 presidency to highlight its digital public infrastructure success and to encourage action on enhancing financial inclusion in other countries.

Balance of Manufacturing and Services in GDP and Exports

Even with India recalibrating toward manufacturing, services will maintain a strong role in the economy. The country needs to keep a sharp focus on both sectors as each has opportunities in domestic and export markets. In manufacturing, new growth avenues may emerge from an accelerating global trend toward supply chain diversification, the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and improving physical infrastructure. Service sector growth will be driven by domestic demand as well as global outsourcing.

The Indian consumer market will more than double by 2031, surging to $5.2 trillion from $2.3 trillion in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Global Consumer Markets Service. This rapid expansion reflects a growing population and increasing household incomes. Consumer spending on food will rise to $1.4 trillion by 2031 from $615 billion in 2022. Spending on financial services will climb to $670 billion from $280 billion. Higher per capita incomes will also likely boost discretionary spending in areas such as entertainment, communications, restaurants and hotels.

Services’ share of GDP will continue to rise, along with manufacturing. Gains for services will be fueled by exports in information technology and IT-enabled services, along with domestic sectors such as retail, food services, trading, finance and healthcare.